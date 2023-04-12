Planning board approves Overlay District

The Sauratown Scenic Byway is seen in this map. The county planning board recommended the establishment of the Scenic Byway Overlay District at their meeting Monday evening. Along the highlighted route, which follows Westfield Rd./NC 109 East out of downtown Mount Airy through Sheltontown, all development for non-residential purposes will require a Special Use Permit. The county commissioners will take up the issue at the meeting Monday, April 17, 6 p.m. in Dobson.
The Surry County Planning Board met Monday evening to deliberate and hold a period of public comment on a slate of proposed changes to the county’s Code of Ordinances to conform with North Carolina general statutes.
The proposals are wide-ranging and reflect the largest change to the ordinance codes in decades but one of the items contained within the change has drawn a lot of attention.
The Scenic Byway Overlay district is a proposal one step closer to being official. “I am thrilled the planning board recommended to approve the Scenic Byway Overlay District. It is great news, and it means we are one step closer,” local businesswoman and overlay proponent Heather Moore said Wednesday. “Next Monday at the commissioners’ meetings is when it will be voted on and, fingers crossed, enacted.”
“For those that attended our community meeting back in July, you’ll remember me saying that was just the first battle of a very long war and nine months later the love and support of our community is only growing stronger. These small victories will accomplish a much greater goal. Thank you to everyone from the emails to the research, public comments, and filling the seats, We are making a difference that we can be proud of.”
As proposed the Scenic Byway Overlay establishes a 1,2000-foot buffer from the center diving line along the road. Within that area any new non-residential uses would have to apply to the planning board for a special use permit.
The planning board took time to calm some fears that were brought up during the public comment and to remind residents there will be no effect of any sort on residential use or changes along the route due to this proposed change.
Marty Needham, county planning director, said those seeking commercial changes would come before the planning board for a special use permit to allow for those commercial aspects.
“What is the benefit of a scenic byway and how is that going to benefit me? I am sure there is going to be some catchy name applied to this road, and once you name it it’s going to be that forever,” Westfield resident Jeff Edmonds said.
“There are already scenic highways and from The Derby to the Stokes County line is not one of them. I do not see one single benefit from a scenic byway – not one.”
It has been a point of some confusion that the Surry County Planning Board and Board of County Commissioners are not seeking to create the scenic byway, rather to extend protections along it.
Moore explained, “The Sauratown Mountain Scenic Byway Overlay is part of the new ordinance package that if voted and approved by the county commissioners will add protections along the scenic byway.”
“This byway was enacted in 2020 and these are just preservations to protect the route because there seems to be a lot of misunderstanding. Some folks think the vote is to create a byway.”
Count Pat Edmunds among that group. “I have never seen the first piece of literature to say that I had land on the scenic byway. The first I heard about it was the notice for this meeting.”
Pilot Mountain resident Jerry Miller said he was a little confused by the “no to rezoning” yellow signs that were strewn about, but upon having things clarified he was firmly on board with the overlay district. He had seen with his own eyes how the town of Clemmons in Forsyth County turned from a rural community into a “highway city.”
He noted his dissatisfaction with the density of dollar stores in the area and paraphrased the Overlay’s intent, “So the main thrust of this is to keep it (Surry County) from Clemmonizing?” he asked coining a term the board members were amused by as they confirmed the accuracy of his statement.
The county’s land use plan says there is a responsibility to “preserve the rural character” of the area so the overly district is in line with that land use priority in the board’s opinion.
Some residents asked specific questions on how the change may affect them like Richard Wofford, who was concerned the proposed language said, “any non-residential use.”
His fears were allayed when shown the language that protect farms from attorney Howard Jones who said, “If you have a bona fide farm, nothing we do here today can affect you in engaging in farming on that property, nor could we before.”
Ralph Smith of Westfield Road also spoke in favor of the overlay district. “What you’re considering is very important to the area to maintain the scenic byway that has been here for quite a few years.”
He also said some folks were confused and said that special use permits will still allow for commercial growth. “If someone has a piece of RA (land zoned rural agriculture) and they want to sell to a box store, they can with a special use permit.
“If something that is a fit for the community applied for a special use permit it would be allowed, like a farm supply store. The change is so it doesn’t become littered with a bunch of things that don’t fit in the area. We aren’t denying anyone to put a special use permit in, we are just stiffening the rules a bit so you just can’t do whatever.”
“You want to keep the beauty and again, we want businesses to open, we are just saying let’s take a look at it and make sure it makes sense for the community,” Smith said.
“We don’t want change and we don’t want big corporate businesses to come in and squat down in our rural area,” Moore said. “We want to protect our farmers, our neighborhoods, our tourism, and the folks who love the beauty of this area.”
It took a collaborative effort to get the proposal to Monday’s meeting, but she said it was well worth the wait when the planning board passed its recommendation for the Scenic Byway Overlay District to the county commissioners.
“It took almost a year to be able to bring us to this point to protect and preserve what we have now and for our children and grandchildren,” Moore said. “The community still is holding strong.”
The commissioners will take the issue up Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. during their regular meeting that Chair Eddie Harris has said will be heavily dominated by this and the rest of the ordinance changes.