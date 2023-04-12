Surry dealers join EV lawsuit against Ford

Local Ford dealerships have joined others across the state in a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. over its Electric Vehicle Program, which dealers contend will pose unfair costs and deny sales to them.
The issue relates to new requirements planned by the company as it transitions from vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines to those powered by batteries (EVs).
Dealers named as plaintiffs in the suit — including Scenic Ford in Mount Airy and Foothills Ford at Pilot Mountain — collectively claim that the electric vehicle policies of the company violate existing Ford Dealer Agreements (FDAs) with those businesses.
A FDA basically is a long-established legal framework authorizing dealers to obtain Ford-manufactured products including vehicles, parts and accessories from the company to in turn serve consumers.
“Dealers that do not agree to go along with Ford’s demands as set out in the Ford EV Program will not be allowed to continue ordering, selling or servicing Ford EVs,” the lawsuit says. This is despite the fact they already are selling those types, such as the Mustang Mach e and F-150 Lightning.
“Through the EV Program, Ford seeks to coerce dealers into expending huge sums of money unnecessarily in order to continue selling vehicles they already are authorized to sell under their current FDAs,” according to the suit. The Mount Airy News obtained a copy of it, covering 234 pages altogether.
Attorneys for the dealers charge that the EV Program is forcing them to accept an “improper ceding of control” of dealership operations regarding vehicle sales and “additional unlawful and unilaterally devised requirements.”
Online sales shift
Officials of both Scenic Ford and Foothills Food have not returned telephone messages seeking their comment on how the EV requirements stand to impact their particular dealerships, listed among 46 altogether in North Carolina which are parties to the lawsuit.
Those participating in the court action believe as a whole the limited access will severely impact their sales potential, given that Ford anticipates up to 50% of its vehicles internationally being fully electric by 2030.
Attorneys for the dealers say this provision will put some out of business altogether and greatly reduce the number of Ford outlets statewide, thus restricting consumer access to EVs.
The company plans to allow only Ford dealers certified as “Model e Certified” or “Model e Certified Elite” to continue selling and servicing EVs. The suit further says it is believed roughly a third of dealers nationwide soon will be banned from selling those vehicles entirely.
An additional bone of contention surrounds a requirement under the EV Program that the sole entry and exit point for consumers will be online through the Ford E-commerce platform with non-negotiable prices, and only “Elite” dealers listed prominently.
“This means that 100% of the EV sales transactions must be initiated and completed directly through Ford, whether they occur at a franchised Ford dealership or not,” the lawsuit states, with the vehicles then delivered to dealerships for buyer pickups.
The non-negotiable purchase, and trade-in prices, required by the program are said to be prohibited by North Carolina statute.
On-site chargers
Meanwhile, “Model e Certified” or “Model e Certified Elite” dealers must obtain at least one Level 3 charger for electric vehicles to be dedicated to public use— an expense of $450,000 up to $1.1 million — which the suit contends also violates state law.
The company is placing such infrastructure requirements on the backs of dealerships “to maximize its own margins and profits,” it charges.
“Ford’s EV Program violates numerous provisions of North Carolina law,” the suit says in summary.
It originated as a complaint filed with the commissioner of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles in March, but reportedly was transferred to a federal court last week.
Members of the legal team engaged on behalf of the auto dealers include an attorney with Bass Sox Mercer, a Raleigh firm that specializes in vehicle-related franchise and similar laws affecting their industry. It has been representing dealerships for more than 30 years, according to information on the law firm’s website.
Officials of Ford — which is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan — have offered no response to the North Carolina lawsuit, for which a trial date has not been announced.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.