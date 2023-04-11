Surry County Dance Center adds food to pantries

Skylar Snow adds to a collection box for the Surry County Dance Center’s Hearts for Hunger Food drive.

Learning that anyone can make a difference, Emory Puckett is seen contributing to the Surry County Dance Center food drive.

The Surry County Dance Center donated hundreds of food items to Mount Airy City Schools and Foothills Food Pantry. (Submitted photo)

The dancers of the Surry County Dance Center learn more than dance as they helped raise over 1,000 food items for donation. (Submitted photo)

Surry County Dance Center officials recently raised 500 food donation items through the group’s Hearts for Hunger Food Drive Campaign.

To fulfill their promise, the center matched the donations with another 500 items.

Donations are being delivered to Mount Airy City Schools and Foothills Food Pantry.

“SCDC is so proud of the dancers for knowing and understanding the importance of helping their community and we look forward to many years of using dance as an avenue for community service,” officials with the organization said.

According to the center, the food drive was “A good time to show love to our neighbors and teach our dancers more than just dance. We want to take this opportunity to do something for others that can’t do anything in return. Even our youngest dancers understand that it is always good to do things for others.”