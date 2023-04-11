Local farmers market to sprout soon

This sign points the way to the farmers market, looking south toward the Mount Airy Police Department.
Submitted photo
With this area firmly entrenched in the throes of spring, the farmers market season must be near — which will include the opening of Mount Airy’s version later this month.
It is part of the Surry County Farmers Market, with locations in Dobson and Elkin in addition to the one here.
Beginning on April 21, the Mount Airy Farmers Market will operate on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Nov. 3.
It will be based in a familiar locale, the parking lot of the Mount Airy Post Office at 111 S. Main St. — but with a much-different arrangement in place there.
The vendor area is being reconfigured this year to allow for 35 customer parking spaces at the front of the market grounds.
“We’ve completely changed the layout, so there will be more of a festival-type layout with no vehicles driving through it,” market spokesman Joe Zalescik explained. “That’s kind of the way we did it with COVID.”
This will provide a better overall experience for customers along with the protection aspect.
“And we’ve had safety issues there,” Zalescik acknowledged in stressing the need for the change in light of the often-uneasy mix of vehicles and pedestrians. “We had some close calls.”
The rearranged space will include a 14-foot emergency lane to allow access for public safety personnel.
Variety of products
Vendors at the Mount Airy Farmers Market will have fresh produce, microgreens, meats, eggs, peanuts and all seasonal items, according to information from Zalescik. It also is to feature local crafters selling ceramics, wood and fabric items, along with fresh flowers, honey, peanut butter and local craft soap products.
“I expect 25 or 26,” Zalescik said of the number anticipated for the market’s April 21 opening.
Those participants reflect a carefully selected ratio that includes 15 produce, food or flower vendors; nine craft vendors; and three non-profit entities offering items.
This reflects the home-grown emphasis of the market on locally produced offerings, which also allows foods that are processed such as the 1978 Firehouse Peanuts that Zalescik sells at the market, a fresh hot-roasted variety.
Meanwhile, the craft vendors are juried to ensure authenticity, similar to those selected for the annual Autumn Leaves Festival by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, he said.
No resellers of items are allowed.
The vendor lineup is already set for this season. “We’re completely full,” Zalescik said. “We have no room for any other spaces.”
A full list of vendors for the entire Surry County Farmers Market can be found at www.surrycountyfarmersmarket.com
The Mount Airy Farmers Market will have extended hours during special events occurring during its season, including on Sept. 22 for Mayberry Days and Oct. 13 when the Autumn Leaves Festival is underway.
Live music also will be scheduled on some market days, although Zalescik says this won’t be the case for its April 21 opening.
On the heels of the Mount Airy Farmers Market debut, the one in Elkin will open for the season a day later on April 22. It will be based at 226 N. Bridge St., and operate on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through Nov. 18, with extended hours scheduled for NC Trail Days on June 3.
The Dobson Farmers Market is slated to launch on June 6 at 903 E. Atkins St. and be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 5.
Farmers markets originated in Surry County during the early 1990s with a handful of growers desiring to provide quality produce to local residents, who sold vegetables and fruit from the backs of pickups.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.