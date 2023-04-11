Westfield students raise funds for Heart Association

A sticky situation? Principal DJ Sheets is taped to the wall. Here, he is posing with students, from left, Wyatt Johnson, Christian Roberson, Jeremiah Bowman, Allison Guerra, and Zoe Edwards.

PE Teacher India Lambert is being slimmed by student Camden Roberson and Teaching Assistant Penny Lineberry.

School Nurse Danielle Robertson teaching CPR to students.

Westfield Elementary School students and staff worked throughout February to raise awareness and funds for the American Heart Association, raising $3,185.

That included 23 participants in the Kids Heart Challenge. “That was a great effort from these students. Top fundraisers received prizes like a workout towel and jump ropes,” school officials said.

The school wrapped up the month with a fun assembly where the top fundraisers and participants got to slime the PE teacher, India Lambert, and some got to tape DJ Sheets, the principal, to the wall. The entire student body came to the assembly to watch.

“One of the things we did to raise awareness, was to educate the students in hands only CPR,” school officials said. “All the students in the school had an opportunity to practice on a mannequin with the school nurse, Danielle Robertson, guiding them. The students all watched videos from the American Heart Association demonstrating the proper techniques and teaching them about overall heart health.”