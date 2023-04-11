Westfield students raise funds for Heart Association

A battlefield commander sends word back from the front to advise the brass of conditions and morale along the frontline.

In one of the most pressing fights Surry County faces, Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery spoke to the board of commissioners last week to provide such an update.

Comparing the data

It can be hard to compare substance use data and present it in a way that makes sense in an apples-to-apples comparison, “The easiest thing to do would be to say that last year there were this many people and this year there are less people with a substance use disorder, but we know that’s impossible,” Willis explained.

“The next best thing is to measure statistically those things that substance users, or the lack of introduction of, would be impacting this community,” he said. So, officials in his office compared data from the sources such as the census, NC Department of Health and Human Service, and Department of Commerce to draw up a list of 12 Tier 1 counties that are most alike to Surry County.

They created five categories and a series of metrics to compare the county’s reported data to the other like counties in areas of personal health, family health, business health, community health, and criminal justice.

“Just to give you straight numbers form one year to the next, especially in the last few years, we know the data is skewed. Even all the evidence that is coming out for the federal and state government,” Willis said.

“Trying to measure numbers that are pre-COVID and post-COVID all come with asterisks because the data is skewed. So, we are comparing it to other counties to see if we are moving the needle.”

He added, “The difficult part is to find numbers that we can track. There can be delays in gathering the data and not all counties collect the same data. If the data is reportable to the DHSS, we can compare it.”

Willis said in personal health they looked at rates of acute Hepatitis C infection because those are primarily transmitted by intravenous drug use and dirty needles. Results showed a high rate of hepatitis and tracking the rate of infection will show a correlation when efforts of mitigation are effective. If a drop in new hepatitis is seen over time, that may show efforts are working in real time.

They also track suicide. “Evidence-based processes show there is a significant connection between ‘deaths of despair’ to instances of substance abuse and drug overdose,” he explained. In this category he said the county was average compared to its alike peer counties.

In family health the survey looked at children who are in foster care due to a parent’s involvement with substance use disorder and found Surry County ranked in the top third quartile, or top 75%, Willis said for these cases.

Kid’s being born to mothers who are addicted is a metric Surry rank highly in but again he said one that is hard to measure for with no neo-natal intensive care in Surry County many newborns are delivered in Forsyth County making that number harder to track.

Business health is a broader health issue, Willis said, as it affects wealth factors and quality of life metrics. Surry County is doing relatively well to the peer counties in comparison when it comes to unemployment and workforce participation. According to the NC Department of Commerce in February the state unemployment rate was 3.6%, in the county it was 3.4%.

Community health metrics his office tracked included the number of deaths from overdoses and the number of emergency room visits due to overdoses. “We are about in the bottom of the third quartile in deaths, and top of the third quartile in ER visits in those two areas,” Willis said.

In criminal justice he said the county’s rate of incarceration was in line with the twelve peer counties. He said they track the rate of crimes against property. “If you’re a substance user and you’re trying to fuel your addiction, you’ll probably result to petty larceny, shoplifting, and breaking and entering to acquire. If we can track those year to year, theoretically if we’re having an impact, those numbers will decrease.”

Willis pointed to the county’s initiatives in reintegration and re-entry for members of the community involved in the legal system. Thanks to a screening system inside the detention center, inmates can choose to provide a skills assessment as he explained, “We get almost every other week a report on the skills assessment app and we now have a fair idea of the people who are incarcerated who want to be connected to employment and their skill set.”

The data from the assessments is presented to participating businesses to see if they may have an interest in interviewing one of the candidates. From August to December 2022 more than 250 inmates expressed an interest and of those more than 20% were qualified veterans interested in finding work upon release.

Emily Venable-Schiff, recovery to work business advisor, said she was on hand last week when one of the county’s re-entry candidates celebrated one year with Wayne Farms and Willis said more businesses are expressing interest each month.

Pushing back

Willis said one of the county’s best techniques to fight back is to reduce the demand for drugs. “Any effective program there has to be a demand reduction and supply reduction effort.”

“Our law enforcement agencies are dedicated to reducing the supply of substances coming into the county, our job is to equal that effort by providing services that will help either prevent people from using those substance, or those that are on them help to connect them to services that will result in treatment and recovery.”

The county has been productive in its efforts to promote prevention in the areas of vaping, overdose, and suicide prevention. “I am extremely happy with Ms. Reeves’ efforts. In the last year (outreach coordinator Charlotte Reeves) distributed over 1,000 chemical disposal kits, over 100 medical lock boxes, over 800 Narcan kits, and tens of thousands of prevention materials throughout the county.”

The Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery worked closely with Surry County Schools on educational outreach during drug awareness week programming that will include an upcoming coach’s clinic before the end of the school year. “Surry County Schools are setting the pace for implementation of youth empowerment in their schools,” Willis said.

Programs like Ride the Road to Recovery, the All-Stars Prevention group, and the Intervention Team are all being utilized and continue to grow in usage. After pressing director Deborah Giep to create logistical miracles and maximize efficiency, Willis said Ride the Road to Recovery has, “Almost exceeded our capabilities to fulfill the requests.”

People ask Willis and he tells them there is no one size fits all solution to battling substance use disorder as no two people are alike. What remains consistent is the level of dedication the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery has to provide assistance and offer hope to those who need it.

Harris gave his thanks to the office, calling its efforts over the past four years impressive. “It looks like you’re making a lot of progress. I know it’s a tremendous mountain to climb, but we are obligated to do it and I think we are making great progress.”