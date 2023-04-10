Friends of the Library book sale is this week

April 10, 2023
By Ryan Kelly

While this is a picture from a previous Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library books sale, this year’s spring sale promises to offer much the same — tables and shelves loaded down with books on sale for $3 or less. The sale gets underway Wednesday at 5 p.m. (Mount Airy News File Photo)

Some people swear they can smell a book and some companies have gone so far as to sell candles with a bookstore or used book smell. There is a cheaper way to accomplish that goal and engage four of five senses by buying gently used, well loved book this week during the Friends of the Mount Airy Library Book Sale.

The book sale begins Wednesday, April 12 and runs through Monday, April 17 with deals to be found on books, movies, and music.

The sale starts Wednesday, from 2 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at which time everything will be freshly placed out for sale and the “crème de la crème” of books can be found according to Christi Stevens of the Friends of the Library.

The sale is great for readers of all levels and the type of book doesn’t matter as Stevens said, “It depends on what you like to read.”

The Friends of the Library book sale event is a big hit with local residents who love to find deals. With thousands of titles for sale Stevens says shop early and shop often starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the sale hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday, but Monday, April 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. will be the ever-popular bag sale.

Stevens advised prices do differ depending on what day you shop. Wednesday, when the sale starts and the choicest picks are available, hardbacks will be priced at $3, paperbacks are three books for $2, children’s books are five for $3, and DVD’s, audios and videos are $1 each.

Thursday through Friday, hardbacks are $2, paperbacks are $1, while prices remain the same on children’s and DVDs, audio, and videos. Saturday the hardbacks and paperbacks drop to half price, while children’s books change to five books for $1.50.

On Monday, the bag sale is $2 for everything a person can fit into a bag and for residents who like to stretch a dime, this is a dream come true according to the Friends of the Library.

All proceeds from the sale will go back to helping the library and Stevens said there is so much to choose from, “We have got it all from mystery to non-fiction, history and war, whatever floats your boat – you can find it.”