City conflict-of-interest plan seen as costly

While seeming practical on its surface, Mount Airy officials are wary of a proposal seeking to avoid conflicts of interest involving city contracts because it might stifle the competitive bidding process for projects.
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners was poised to amend the municipal personnel policy to that effect during its last meeting Thursday night, but instead voted 5-0 to send the measure back to the drawing board.
That change would prohibit a city employee from bidding on a contract if that person or his or her spouse stood to “derive a direct benefit” from that, with monetary gain or acquisition of property specified.
This would include the employee or spouse owning or controlling an interest greater than 10% in a company that is a party to a contract or one likely to be a subcontractor, according to the wording of the proposal.
It resulted from a recent process in which city staff members updated and amended Mount Airy’s personnel policy as it relates to bidding on municipal contracts — apparently resulting from no specific case of that occurring.
“Mount Airy’s current practice for city employees bidding on city contracts is ambiguous as best,” City Manager Stan Farmer stated in a memo to the board, “as there is no policy allowing or prohibiting (that).”
The proposed solution involved crafting a formal policy not permitting this practice.
“This new policy would prevent any possible conflict of interest and eliminate the perception by the public of favoritism toward a city employee,” Farmer added.
Higher costs to taxpayers?
The matter had been listed for action on the consent agenda of last Thursday’s meeting, in which items considered routine are passed in a blanket vote near the start of the session without discussion.
However, Commissioner Tom Koch asked that the personnel proposal be moved to the regular agenda to allow such debate.
“I think we need to think about this,” Koch said when that moment arrived.
The North Ward representative said the proposed policy could curtail numbers of companies bidding on city jobs, which already is slight at times, and cost more taxpayers dollars in the long run. “The more bidders you have the more opportunities you have to save the city some money,” he said.
Koch referred to two recent examples to make his point.
One involved a paving contract awarded in March to Sowers Construction Co. of Mount Airy, which had submitted a low bid of $280,459 among only three firms making offers altogether. The largest bid was $418,642.
It was pointed out Thursday night that if the wife of Rick Sowers, the owner of Sowers Construction, worked, for example, as a secretary in some city department with no direct involvement in that project, that company couldn’t have bid.
Also cited was another contract awarded last month to low bidder Brushy Mountain Builders for rehabilitation work at Mount Airy’s wastewater-treatment plant, of $1,495,000. Similar to the paving project, only three companies submitted bids for the rehab, the highest exceeding $3 million.
“Huge discrepancy,” Koch said of the sums in both instances.
He said he would hate for a qualified company to be barred from participation in a contract by the proposed conflict-of-interest rule — especially if it offered the lowest bid.
Koch also defended the bidding process itself as a key reason why the amendment to the personnel policy was not needed.
It involves sealed bids being submitted by companies’ representatives and opened publicly in their presence at a specified time on a specified date in a procedure that is “very controlled,” he said.
“So there’s no manipulation — there’s no chance to manipulate.”
Commissioner Deborah Cochran agreed with Koch that the proposal needs more work and the other board members concurred for the unanimous decision to have that done.
Mayor Jon Cawley also weighed in on the issue.
“We don’t want to be a city that practices nepotism,” he said, while acknowledging the real possibility that someone’s spouse could be a municipal employee and suffer needlessly from such a rule.
“When you have a community the size of ours, it’s not very difficult to get there.”
