Charges dropped against pair in gift card scam

April 10, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

In a legal about-face, authorities have dismissed felony charges against two women who had been wrongly linked to false-pretense crimes in Mount Airy involving gift cards.

After the March 17 incidents at Food Lion stores on West Lebanon and West Pine streets — involving “confusion tactics” being used to receive cards illegally — an investigation by the Mount Airy Police Department led to the supposed suspects being identified.

The release of a surveillance video showing two women during an incident at one of the stores aided that development, police have said.

Charges subsequently were filed against Celeste Danielle Hawks, 33, of Lowgap, and Alicia Cheryl Harrison, 39, of Greensboro, for the false-pretense crimes. Harrison was accused of two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and Hawks with two counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

The two had not been arrested as of Friday, but Hawks was located Saturday and later absolved of suspicion, city police announced Monday afternoon.

“Upon further investigation it was determined that she and Harrison were no longer suspects in these incidents,” a statement issued then reads. “The charges for Hawks and Harrison have been dismissed at this time.”

It was not readily known if this involved a case of mistaken identity or some other situation.

Brad Quesinberry, a detective with the Mount Airy Police Department who sent the announcement, could not offer an explanation regarding the dismissal later Monday.

“I don’t really know all the details,” explained Quesinberry, who had no direct involvement in the encounter with Hawks. She was located by other police personnel who worked weekend shifts, were off duty Monday and unavailable for comment.

The city detective did speak about the exact process leading to the cases against the pair being withdrawn.

“We’ve already talked to the District Attorney’s Office this morning and the charges have been dismissed,” said Quesinberry, who added that the records of Hawks and Harrison will be clean as a result.

In the meantime, the crimes at the Food Lion stores remain under investigation.

Police have said that suspects used distraction tactics to confuse clerks in the stores and receive gift cards without paying for them. The monetary loss has been put at more than $1,700.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535.

