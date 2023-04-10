Tea with the cast of Cinderella

The cast of Cinderella poses for a photo with more than two dozen young princesses who turned out recently for a Princess Tea with the cast.

<p>One of the popular activities during the tea was trying on Cinderella’s glass slipper.</p>

<p>Ready for tea.</p>

<p>A young princess tries out her tea.</p>

<p>Cast members of Cinderella served refreshments to those in attendance.</p>

<p>A rose for a princess.</p>

<p>These young ladies were all smiles during the Cinderella tea.</p>

<p>Checking out a gift.</p>

<p>Posting for a photo with Cinderella and the prince.</p>

<p>More get to pose with Cinderella and the prince.</p>

<p>Having fun during the Cinderella tea.</p>

Twenty-five local princesses recently had the chance to enjoy tea on the stage of the Andy Griffith Playhouse with members of the cast of Cinderella.

Tables were arranged on the stage with set pieces. Princesses learned manners as practiced in the castle; they enjoyed three courses served by cast members; they tried on the glass slipper that finally fit Cinderella perfectly. They enjoyed photos in the coach with cast members standing by.

“They loved their Cinderella themed favors including a glass slipper,” Surry Arts Council officials said. “They came dressed for the occasion in their finest princess attire.”

Throughout the production’s run, more than 1,600 enjoyed the production including more than 700 students.

“:Watch for more teas and other special themed events coming soon,” arts council officials said.

For more photos of the production and the tea visit www.surryarts.org