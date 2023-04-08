Dobson Elementary holds Beginners Night

Madison Gobble with art teacher Melissa Simpson, playing with Playdoh.

Submitted photo

Dobson Elementary School recently held its Beginner’s Night for rising kindergartners.

Principal Nicole Hazelwood greeted all 2023-2024 kindergarten students and gave each one a Dobson Elementary Tigers cinch bag. Students participated in activities at stations while parents and guardians listened to vital information.

Each student left with a backpack full of goodies and the book, “Clifford Goes to School” by Norman Bridwell.