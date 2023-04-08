Shoals Elementary celebrates March student leaders

Kindergarten students named as Students of the Month at Shoals Elementary School are River Adams, Colbi Cooke, and Emory Irvin.

<p>First grade students who show acceptance toward others include Riley MacCollum and Blakely Chilton.</p>

<p>Second graders named as students of the months are Carson Fletcher, Jonah Snow, and Constance Randolph.</p>

<p>Third graders named as Students of the Month are Sebastian Shaw, Jordyn Hull and Jake Bowen.</p>

<p>Fourth grade Students of the month are Scarlette Gillispie and Natallie Manring.</p>

<p>Fifth graders honored as Students of the Month are Noah Baker and Klifton Penney.</p>

Shoals Elementary School has chosen its March Leaders of the Month, highlighting students who excelled at putting in practice the attribute for the month: Acceptance.

”These students demonstrate acceptance by being understanding and appreciating what others have to say,” school officials said. “They show Acceptance by being a friend to their classmates and throughout the school. We are so proud of these Mountaineers.”