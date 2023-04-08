Hugh Chatham opens new practice

The staff at the new Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics practice in Elkin pose for a photo. (Submitted photo)

ELKIN —Hugh Chatham Health recently hosted an open house and ribbon cutting, marking the opening of its newest physician practice, Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics.

The project consisted of the construction and renovation of a 3,000 square foot space on the main campus, which includes six exam rooms, a procedure room, an on-site lab, and a designated area for fetal monitoring. Hugh Chatham’s newest location provides access to three physicians who specialize in caring for the entire family including OB, newborn, pediatric and adult patients.

“We are excited about the high quality care and family-oriented experience being offered at the new practice,” said Andrew Tate, vice president of ambulatory services and chief practice officer. “Their services will play a key role in facilitating timely access to physicians and improve the health of the residents of Surry County and surrounding communities.”

Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Arboleda, Dr. Hitchner, or Dr. Lamphier at Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics, visit www.hughchatham.org/appointments or call 336-527-8359. Hugh Chatham Health – Family Medicine & Obstetrics is located at 680 Parkwood Medical Park in Elkin.