Concert Band gets straight superior ratings

Mount Airy High School Concert Band underclassmen members include, from top, from left, Dyson Long, Rebecca Hayes, Benjamin Welch, Alvaro Saldana, Carson Baldwin, Mitchell Fuller, Alania Moore, Clayton Rogers, Blaize Tolbert, Jacob Rudisill, Kelsey Golding, Madeline Caudill, Nicholas Calvillo-Solis, James Caudill, Peyton Goins, Astryd Slate, Iyary Reyes, Tyler Grant, Jacob Pinto, Abby Moser, Alexis Atkins, Nathaniel Duncan, Carlos Garcia, Edwards Lopez, and Charles Smith.
The Mount Airy High School Concert Band recently traveled to the Northwest District North Carolina Bandmasters Association Music Performance Adjudication, an annual event held at Lenoir-Rhyne University in March.
This is the first time since the 1980s that Mount Airy has performed at the event and the first time since 1979 that the band has achieved straight superior ratings.
“This feat showcases the dedication of these students and their first year band director, Nick Tirpak,” city school officials said of the achievement.
The Music Performance Adjudication is a state-sanctioned concert band festival, held in all seven band districts across the state for middle school bands and high school bands to attend.
“Essentially, this can be compared to a standardized test in core classes,” local school officials said. “Each band is required to prepare three pieces of music to be assessed on: a march (such as The Stars and Stripes Forever) along with two other pieces within a specific grade level based on the band’s skill level. Additionally, following this performance, each band is required to perform a piece of music it has never seen before after a brief preparation period. This section, called sight-reading, determines if the students have developed fundamental music-reading skills and the ability to play with good musical style as an ensemble at first sight of a piece of music.
The stage performance is assessed by three judges and the sight-reading by one judge, in which they judge categories including tone, intonation, technique, balance, interpretation, and musical effect. Each judge gives the band a rating of I-Superior, II-Excellent, III-Average, IV-Below Average, and V-Poor. In addition to the rating, they provide written comments as well as a recording of critique that each band can use to improve.
“The Mount Airy High School Concert Band is incredibly excited to have achieved straight superior ratings (superior from all four judges),” school officials said.
“The students have grown tremendously throughout the course of the year–the band that walked into band camp in August is not the same band that performed at MPA,” said Tirpak. “Seeing the students’ faces light up when I told them our scores is a memory that I will never forget.”
Students echoed these sentiments. Rebecca Hayes, a sophomore percussionist in the band said, “I was nervous from how well the other bands did, but I was proud of everyone after we performed.” Hannah Rudisill, a senior flute player, noted, “I was excited that we did so well with such a new experience. There were so many things that could have gone wrong, but because of the work everyone put in we got results I never would have imagined at the beginning of the year.” Isabella McMillan, senior tenor saxophonist was very proud of the band and shared, “It’s really so special to be a part of this group and bring back something our school hasn’t done in so long. Our new director has really done a lot for our program, everyone who hears us talks about how much we’ve grown.”
The band’s next performance is on May 16 at 7 p.m. at Mount Airy High School.