Charges filed against pair in gift card scam

April 7, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Charges have been filled against these individuals, identified as Celeste Danielle Hawks, 33, and Alicia Cheryl Harrison, 39, for false-pretense crimes last month at Food Lion stores in Mount Airy. They are appearing in a surveillance photo captured at one of the businesses, which does not list the order of the two for identification purposes.

Charges have been filed against two women, one a local resident and the other from out of town, stemming from a scam that victimized two Food Lion stores in Mount Airy last month.

However, neither had been located and arrested at last report, according to city Police Chief Dale Watson.

The two suspects have been identified as Celeste Danielle Hawks, 33, listed with an address of 660 Casper Stewart Road in Lowgap, and Alicia Cheryl Harrison, 39, of 1706 Morgan Smith Road, Greensboro.

Harrison is charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and Hawks with two counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, which are felonies. They are accused of using what police have termed “confusion tactics” to illegally receive gift cards from the stores on March 17.

This included Food Lion on West Lebanon Street and the West Pine Street Food Lion location.

A total-loss monetary figure of more than $1,700 has been given for the false-pretense crimes.

In each case, similar confusion tactics were employed at the stores to obtain gift cards illegally, police have said.

Watson has said that the two suspects worked together to distract cashiers as transactions were occurring and they ended up not paying the amounts due for the cards.

After the crimes, police released an image of the women — lifted from store surveillance footage — in issuing an appeal for information from the public in efforts to identify them.

In announcing that the suspects had been identified, city police acknowledged the public’s assistance in providing information to help them reach that point. Details were solicited by both police and the local Crime Stoppers program, which offers rewards leading to arrests and convictions in unsolved cases.

Court records show that Hawks already is facing charges including driving while license revoked; operating a vehicle with no insurance; driving a vehicle with no registration; displaying a fictitious or altered title/registration card or tag; failing to heed a stop sign or flashing red light; and exceeding the posted speed.

Hawks is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court for those cases on June 2.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.