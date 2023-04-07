City doubles down on Main-Oak dilemma

Mayor Jon Cawley, right, says he has run out of patience with the owner of the Main-Oak Emporium building in not acting to get the two streets fully reopened. Commissioner Tom Koch is seated beside Cawley Thursday night.
Tom Joyce | The News
As a local clergyman, along with serving as Mount Airy’s mayor, Jon Cawley maintains a certain eloquence — one admittedly tested by the continued closure of a key downtown traffic artery that’s prompting city officials to impose new penalties.
“I’m not given much to profanity,” Cawley advised during a Thursday night meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners when that action was taken. “But this is one of those times where I’m having a hard time biting my tongue.”
The mayor added, “I’m out of patience, I’m out of understanding.”
Board members subsequently voted 5-0 to double the daily fine being levied over a situation involving the historic Main-Oak Emporium building, which suffered a collapse last July 5 — on the morning after Mount Airy’s Independence Day Parade.
During that nine-month period, one lane of North Main Street downtown has been closed along with a portion of East Oak Street bordering the structure.
An April 1 deadline had been set for the removal of a barricade blocking the North Main lane, which didn’t occur, subjecting a contractor handling renovation work on the building — identified as Sasser Construction Co. — to a $50-per-day fine since.
However, officials agreed Thursday that this measure is ineffective, due both to the fine’s size and the fact the owner of the property is not being targeted, only the construction company that simply will pass the fines on to the latter.
“We all recognize that on a project of this size, a fifty to hundred-dollar fine can just be folded into a budget,” Cawley reasoned regarding the ultimate cost of the job.
“I think Sasser is operating in good faith, and yet they’re still not out of the street, if you’ve noticed.”
Owner now targeted
There was general agreement among city officials Thursday night that the enforcement sights now need to be set on the owner of the property, Mt. Airy One, LLC in Durham, rather than other parties involved since the collapse.
“I’m not blaming the construction company, I’m not blaming the insurance company,” Cawley said during his tirade near the end of the meeting on a matter that was not on the agenda. “I’m trying to get to the owners of the building who have for nine months blocked one of the busiest lanes of traffic in Mount Airy.”
The solution offered by the mayor and approved unanimously by the commissioners, will impose a fine of $100 per day on Mt. Airy One, LLC until both streets are totally reopened. That includes $50 for each, which went into effect Friday.
“This would be on the owner, not the construction company,” City Manager Stan Farmer stressed.
While some have questioned whether a $50 fine has been sufficient to get anyone’s attention — or one of $100, for that matter — Cawley explained that this is the maximum now allowable without a municipal ordinance change.
He indicated that the owner should have been targeted all along, particular since a representative of Mt. Airy One, LLC had provided an assurance in early January that “they would be out of the road by March 1.”
Cawley said pledges by the owner’s rep have not manifested into reality. “He listened and he made promises and he didn’t fulfill them.” The mayor had spoken to the same individual earlier Thursday about the situation, leading to a belief that the owner’s intent now is to “get the fence off Main Street and then kind of go back to sleep on Oak Street,” according to Cawley
“I think we have been more than patient with these people,” he said.
“I know that when there are complicated issues, you can either buckle down and get it done or you can blame other people and make excuses,” the mayor commented further. “The owners of that building are blaming other people and making excuses.”
Board members echoed the mayor’s stance concerning Mt. Airy One, LLC, which bought the Main-Oak emporium property in 2021 from longtime local businessman Burke Robertson.
“I think that makes sense,” Commissioner Chad Hutchens said, “They own the building, they’re responsible for the building.”
The board’s Tom Koch agreed.
“If they really wanted that stuff down,” he said of the barriers, “the owners would have it done by now — so they’re the ones that need to pay.”
Commissioners Hutchens, Phil Thacker and Deborah Cochran questioned why the construction company was hit with fines, since last Saturday, in the first place.
“Because they signed an agreement,” Cawley responded of a pact signed on March 16 specifying the April 1 deadline.
The city manager said this was in reference to a permit Sasser Construction had obtained in connection with the street closure. “It was actually easier to get to them than the owner,” Farmer explained.
“But the construction company has been great to work with,” he said.
Attempts Friday to reach officials of Mt. Airy One, LLC were unsuccessful.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.