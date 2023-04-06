Red Cross teaming with Peanuts on blood drives

April 6, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

In its efforts to meet a never-ending demand for blood products, the American Red Cross is enlisting the aid of the Peanuts comic strip to attract donors to drives in Surry County and elsewhere this month.

This includes exclusive Red Cross + Peanuts/Snoopy (Joe Cool) T-shirts going to those who give between now and April 23. Joe Cool is one of the alter-egos of Charlie Brown’s pet dog.

There is a limited quantity of shirts, according to Christopher Newman of the American Red Cross office in Winston-Salem, which coordinates blood-collection efforts in Surry and other area counties.

In addition, donors will have a chance to win a trip for two to Sonoma County, California, for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice from Peanuts Worldwide which are located there.

More information about the Red Cross Peanuts campaign is available at https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/peanuts.html

Local schedule

Blood drives scheduled for the rest of this month in Surry County include these dates, times and locations:

• Friday at Northern Wellness and Fitness, 280 North Pointe Blvd., Mount Airy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• Friday, Hugh Chatham Health, 180 Parkwood Drive, Elkin, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

• Saturday, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• Monday, Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• April 13, Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 1997 Pleasant Ridge Road in State Road, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;

• April 15, the 13 Bones restaurant at 502 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.;

• April 15, Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 164 Sulphur Springs Church Road, Pilot Mountain, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

• April 16, Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, 12:30 to 5 p.m.;

• April 17, Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• April 19, Surry Central High School, 716 S. Main St., Dobson, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

• April 21, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• April 23, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21 in State Road, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.;

• April 25, Copeland Elementary School, 948 Copeland School Road, Dobson, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• April 27, Mount Airy High School, 1011 N. South St., 8:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.;

• April 27, Flat Rock Elementary School, 1539 E. Pine St., Mount Airy, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• April 29, Gum Orchard Baptist Church, 152 Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Contact, other info

Donation appointments can be made by visiting Give Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.

Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.

An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.