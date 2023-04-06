Surry Central students learn life skills

From Staff Reports

Students at Surry Central High participated in a Real World life skills event in late March. Here students appear to be taking interest in what Tim Hamlin of Farm Bureau Insurance has to say. (Submitted photo)

Surry County Schools Paris Green and Emily Wilmoth were coordinators for the Real World Event held at Surry Central High. (Submitted photo)

Students of Surry Central High are participating in life skills training. A 2022 poll by Momentive found that 83% of adults in the United States said parents are most responsible for educating their own children on finances; 44% said they talk to their kids at least once a month about personal finance and 31% never do. (Submitted photo)

Surry Central High School eleventh graders participated in the “Real World Event” at the school on March 31.

The Real World Event teaches students financial literacy and educational career-building, according to Paris Green, a Surry County Schools social worker and one of the event coordinators.

“Our junior class got to experience social and life skills education through real-life simulations. We are so proud of how well our juniors participated and interacted with our volunteers. A lot of questions were asked and knowledge was gained,” the school wrote.

The event organizers thank all the local business and civic leaders who participated in the Real World simulations.

Volunteers included Trenae Munoz, Megan Mabe, Avery Castle, Kristy Slate, Mandy Snider, Nancy Pugh, Emily Fry, Brenda Vasquez, Zack Barth, Nathan Swann, and Anna Grace Monger, all of the Children’s Center. Surry County was represented by Nikki Hull, Leslie Simpson, and Kayla Rodgers while the Reeves Community Center sent Kimberly Wilson and Austin Wood to participate.

The Town of Dobson sent its top brass with new Town Manager Jeff Sedlacek and Finance Officer Misty Marion on hand.

From the business world Tim Hamlin of Farm Bureau Insurance in Mount Airy, Julie Edwards from State Employees Credit Union’s Dobson office, Lauren Williams from the credit union’s Mount Airy office, Angela McBride and Shane Southard of Surry County School’s Transportation were there to help the Golden Eagles with their Real World simulations.

Business sponsors of the event included Central Accounting, Tim and Jodi Hamlin, Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy, Sam Wilmoth from NWCD Inc., Johnson Granite, Surry Communications, and The Children’s Center.