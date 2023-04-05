Mayor praises Morrison’s work downtown

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Cawley

During his lengthy city government career, Jon Cawley hasn’t shied away from heavily scrutinizing downtown-related issues Lizzie Morrison brought before elected officials — but it was never personal, he said.

Now that Morrison has announced her resignation, Mayor Cawley is showering heavy praise on Mount Airy’s Main Street coordinator for good things he said have been accomplished there during her tenure.

Morrison will be vacating that position with the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc. at the end of this month for a job as an economic-development planner in the Piedmont Triad Region for the N.C. Department of Commerce.

This will involve working with the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center, which are part of the Department of Commerce, to help improve downtown districts in a multi-county area compared to just the local one Morrison serves now.

“First of all, I congratulate Lizzie,” Cawley said Wednesday in reacting to the news of her new position in the regional realm.

“I think that is a great opportunity for her moving forward, to be over those counties,” added Cawley. He served as a North Ward member on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners from 2008 until this past fall, when he was elected mayor.

As a commissioner, Cawley often was at odds with Morrison and Mount Airy Downtown over certain issues affecting the city’s central business district.

That includes an updated master plan for that area which was approved in a 3-2 vote last Sept. 1 amid controversy on the part of affected business owners and citizens who fear it will undermine the character of North Main Street.

While Cawley was on the losing end of that decision, he later would credit it as a factor in his election victory for mayor on Nov. 8 over incumbent Ron Niland, a major supporter of the downtown plan.

“I have always thought that my role as a commissioner was to ask questions,” Cawley said Wednesday of his time as a board member.

He believes this is necessary for the sake of public debate and expenditures of taxpayer dollars, although some conflict with downtown leaders resulted.

“I feel I probably frustrated Lizzie and the MAD (Mount Airy Downtown) group by doing so,” Cawley acknowledged, while also believing that better outcomes resulted because of such stances.

“Most all they brought before us was supported — after I asked questions.”

Overall, good government resulted from downtown-related issues being fully illuminated, analyzed and presented after rocky starts at times, the mayor indicated.

“I can’t really think of anything that could have been done better, except maybe the process.”

Downtown “much better”

One question frequently asked when debating whether someone, such as a politician, has done a good job is, “Are you better off now than you were X-number of years ago?”

In Lizzie Morrison’s case that number is 10, representing the decade since she became Main Street coordinator in July 2013.

And Cawley’s answer to the question of whether Mount Airy has benefited during that period can be described as a resounding “yes.”

“I think that Mount Airy downtown is much better because Lizzie Morrison was involved there for 10 years,” he said.

The mayor believes this has been true from an economic standpoint with the business development that has occurred in what is now a thriving section of the city.

“The private investment has been a huge gain,” Cawley said.

And it is not all about dollars and cents, with Morrison also taking an active role in public art and beautification efforts including spearheading multiple mural projects to improve the downtown area’s appearance — most recently featuring Andy Griffith.

“Mount Airy is much more attractive than it was 10 years ago,” the mayor said.

Also weighing in Wednesday on Morrison’s accomplishments in the wake of her resignation announcement was another person who served in city government during the coordinator’s 10 years, Deborah Cochran. She was was elected as a city commissioner last November after a more than seven-year absence from municipal government.

Cochran, who earlier served as a city commissioner from 2007 to 2009 and Mount Airy’s mayor from 2009 to 2015, disclosed that she had learned about Morrison going to work for the N.C. Department of Commerce before it was officially announced.

“I ran into her mother at Holcomb Hardware on Monday and saw Lizzie at a chamber event that night,” Cochran related. “I mentioned to Lizzie that her territory has been enlarged, and she is blessed. Lizzie is driven and hardworking. I wish her success.“

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.