Fatal chase reached 150 mph

April 5, 2023 John Peters News 0
By John Peters

A Mount Airy man has been charged in relation to a fatal crash which occurred last week during a police chase, when speeds of the fleeing men reached 150 mph, according to authorities.

Brendan J. Michel, 26, of Mount Airy, who was driving a motorcycle at the time of the alleged offenses, has been charged with multiple crimes, including careless and reckless driving; resisting, delaying and obstructing law enforcement; speeding; driving with no vehicle insurance; failure to register a vehicle; failure to display tags; improper passing; and failure to heed lights and sirens, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Fletcher Pipes.

Michel was injured, and Patrick Alexander Dannemiller, 30, of Winston-Salem, was killed at the end of the chase, when the motorcycles they were both driving crashed.

Sgt. Pipes said the incident occurred when the Highway Patrol had a license checkpoint set up on Holly Springs Road, at the exit onto U.S. 52 on Thursday.

“They ran through the checkpoint,” he said of the two. “They just hit the exit and didn’t stop, drove through the checkpoint and got onto 52 southbound.”

Officers on the scene gave chase, with the motorcyclists weaving in and out of traffic, between cars, in an attempt to elude police.

“Their speed hit 150 mph,” Pipes said as he read from a report of the incident.

As the pair, with police in pursuit, approached Cook School Road near Pilot Mountain, their motorcycles bumped one another. That sent both careening out of control, slamming into a guardrail. After making contact with the guardrail, Dannemiller’s motorcycle continued on, smashing into a tree.

He was killed in the wreck. Michel was injured and transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health center in Winston-Salem to receive medical care, although his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the Highway Patrol.

Pipes said officers on the scene said the motorcycles were close to their maximum speed — 150 mph — when they bumped and then crashed.

He said he was unsure if officers had yet spoken to Michel, or determined the specific reason the two men had for running the checkpoint and attempting to elude police.

The case continues under investigation.