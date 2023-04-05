Kitchen fire sends man to hospital

April 5, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

The charred remains of a stove sit outside a home on Fairlane Drive.

A kitchen fire in Mount Airy has resulted in a man being taken to the hospital.

The residential structure blaze occurred last Saturday afternoon at the home of James Marion at 170 Fairlane Drive, according to the Mount Airy Fire Department, which released details on the incident earlier this week.

It was reported shortly before 5 p.m. after a stove caught fire in the home, located just off U.S. 601, where Marion lives with his wife. He was inside the residence when firefighters from multiple units arrived and was removed by two members of the city department.

Marion, who is in his 80s, was listed as injured and taken to Northern Regional Hospital for further evaluation, mainly as a precaution to ensure he had not suffered smoke inhalation or other major problems.

No structural or smoke damage occurred to home, although the odor of smoke lingered inside, city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Tuesday.

“Only the stove was involved,” he said, and no displacement of the residents was required, nor was a shutoff of electricity.

While the incident is classified as a cooking fire, it did not involve the usual such case that results from a pot being left on a burner or something similar, which Poindexter says is the most-common cause of residential blazes in Mount Airy.

The stove actually was being used for storage and a self-cleaning mechanism inadvertently was activated. That caused the oven to begin heating up as part of the cleaning process, as explained by Poindexter.

“And the stuff inside the oven caught fire,” he said, with the stove destroyed as a result and subsequently removed from the home by fire personnel.

The property damage was put at $1,000.

Public safety personnel responding to the scene totaled 14, including the Mount Airy Fire Department along with automatic aid from the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department and Surry County Emergency Medical Service.