North Surry’s Hull recognized by US Army

April 4, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Carter Hull of North Surry High poses with his science fair project that he took all the way to the state finals.

<p>Carter Hull finished in fourth place and received Honorable Mention. He did not go home empty handed and is seen posing at the state level competition with hardware awarded from the United States Army.</p>

Carter Hull finished in fourth place and received Honorable Mention. He did not go home empty handed and is seen posing at the state level competition with hardware awarded from the United States Army.

<p>In the days leading up the science fair state finals, the band at North Surry High is seen playing the fight song in a mini pep-rally for Carter Hull.</p>

In the days leading up the science fair state finals, the band at North Surry High is seen playing the fight song in a mini pep-rally for Carter Hull.

North Surry High School Greyhound Carter Hull attended the North Carolina State Science Fair in late March to represent the area after having won at the county level and then taking first place at the Regional Science Fair held at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in February.

“I can’t remember the last time someone from North Surry went to the state level of the science fair,” Hope Mills of North Surry High said.

He was honored at school by teachers, classmates, and serenaded by the school’s band while teacher Claire Montgomery interviewed him in front of his classmates prior to his departure for the state competition.

At the state level competition, he was awarded an Honorable Mention for his performance and received an award from the United States Army.

“His project was so interesting. Carter owns goats and his project involved the process of embryo flushing,” Mills said.

Mills said Hull has a desire to pursue a college major in the sciences and that there is something inspiring, “When a young person is so passionate about something that can carry him through the rest of his life.”

She also said that Hull offered a great piece of advice to his classmates that is as applicable to his science fair project as it is to the rest of life, “He told the student body the key to doing a good science fair project is finding something you’re passionate about and that’s what he did.”