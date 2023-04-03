Franklin Elementary names Leaders of the Month

The day of Nov. 4, 2021 began like any other for the Smitherman family of Yadkin County, but it ended in a nightmare with the loss of a beloved daughter and sister. Norah Rayne Smitherman, the 17-year old daughter of Rodney and Jennifer Smitherman and sister to Miah and Annah, was killed that night around 8 p.m. when a gun was pointed at her forehead while she was visiting a friend.

Jennifer Smitherman saw her daughter several hours before her death, Norah was at home starting some laundry. Jennifer recalled hugging Norah and telling her she loved her. Norah told her mom she would be home by 9:30 that night as she wanted to straighten her naturally curly hair in preparation for cap and gown pictures the next day at school. She would never make it to have those photos taken.

Norah was a senior at Forbush High School. An honor student, member of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), and a student athlete on both the softball and volleyball teams, Norah was called by school leaders “a friend to so many, a wonderful person who was kind to all she met.”

Not only was Norah actively involved in both educational and extra-curricular school activities, she was also an active volunteer at her church where she worked with younger kids in the youth group.

Selfless, humble and kind are just a few of the words Jennifer uses to describe her daughter Norah.

“She befriended everybody,” she said.

Jennifer said that Norah was known to seek out the lonely, the bullied, the friendless, and become their friend. On the night of her death, Norah was going to the home of Jace Allen, a close friend whom she called her best friend. She was going to help him clean his room before a party that was to be held there the next night following the football game.

Norah told twin sister Annah, “if I don’t go he won’t have anyone else.”

Annah was part of a larger friend group with her sister and Allen, but had begun distancing herself from Allen for reasons that would not be revealed until after her sister’s death.

On the evening of Nov. 4, 2021, Norah arrived at Allen’s home on Gospel Way Church Road in Yadkinville. Allen and another friend Ayden Gardner were there. Gardner jumped out to scare Norah as she got out of her vehicle and Allen was hiding behind a tree, also in an attempt to scare her. The friends laughed it off as they entered the home. Just moments later, Allen picked up a High Standard Durango .22 caliber revolver. In Allen’s own words during testimony in court he said he was “playing around” when he raised the weapon and “like in an old western” movie pulled the hammer back. Allen said on the stand that he did not remember pulling the trigger, but the next thing he saw was the flash from the gun and heard his own ears ringing from the shot. He said in court that he believed the weapon was not loaded.

In an instant, Norah Rayne Smitherman was dead. Forensic Pathologist Dr. William Thomas Harrison said in court that the wound track was consistent with a straight front to back trajectory with no exit wound.

Jennifer said her mind often goes to dark places when she imagines the moment of her daughter’s death, but there is one thought that brings her comfort and that was Norah’s strong Christian faith.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that at the moment of her last breath she was in the arms of Jesus and that gives me comfort,” she said.

That night, Allen told authorities that the shooting had been an accident, that the gun had fallen and discharged. Allen and his mother Leslie met with the Smitherman family in the days following Norah’s death and told the same story, that it had been a tragic accident.

Jennifer said she believed the story, until several days after Norah’s death when she spoke with someone at the funeral home and they told her the location of the entry wound. Though not having any experience with forensic science of any kind, Jennifer knew immediately that the location of the gunshot wound did not match up with the story of the firearm falling and accidentally discharging.

“I knew then that the story Jace had told was a total lie,” Jennifer said.

Authorities didn’t believe it either and five days after Norah’s death 17-year old Jace Allen was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Allen’s trial began March 13, where it was relocated to Ashe County to ensure an unbiased jury. Allen was found guilty of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 20 to 33 months, to include time already served.

Allen was able to hug his family prior to being lead from the court room by sheriff’s deputies, a chance that Norah’s family will never have again.

While the trial has ended, the fight for justice is far from over for Jennifer and her family.

“I’m just a grieving mother who knows that her child did not get justice,” Jennifer said. “She got a guilty verdict, he’s in prison, but the time does not fit this crime,” she said

Though Allen had no previous charges, stories began to emerge following Norah’s death about risky behavior involving weapons. Annah was one of several other teens whom Allen allegedly threatened with weapons.

Jennifer said it was her opinion that Allen “thrived on seeing how far he could push it.”

In a statement to the State Bureau of Investigation following her sister’s death Annah described several incidents where Allen allegedly threatened her with a knife and a shotgun.

“It was very hard for me to hear Annah’s testimony that she gave to the SBI,” Jennifer said. “I thought I was going to throw up.”

“He did point a shotgun to her stomach and pull the trigger and laugh about it and say, ‘see, I told you it wasn’t loaded’ and he also put a knife to her throat,” Jennifer said Annah explained to the SBI.

These prior incidents were not considered admissible in court due to Rule 404(b) which states in part, “Evidence of other crimes, wrongs, or acts is not admissible to prove the character of a person in order to show that he acted in conformity therewith.”

District Attorney Matthew Leach, who lead the prosecution’s case against Allen, said that they did attempt to put one witness on the stand who testified about incidents where Allen allegedly pointed a revolver at him, but after cross examination by the defense and the judge reviewing some case law, that testimony was not allowed to be heard by the jury.

Jennifer believes that Allen would have been found guilty of the charge of second degree murder and sentenced to more time in prison if the testimony of the other teens had been allowed.

“Without the patterns of his previous behavior, we really couldn’t establish the recklessness and just the highly disregard of human life. He didn’t value it. He played with it. He toyed with it. And eventually he killed one,” she said.

“It was only a matter of time before his recklessness caught up with him and whether it was intentional or not, he still committed the crime and he admitted so on the stand,” Jennifer added.

The defense’s case at trial focused largely on the close relationship between Allen and Norah and that he couldn’t be guilty of second degree murder as there was no “intent with malice.”

For Jennifer Smitherman, she knows this is the conclusion of the matter in her daughter’s death, but she wants to now fight for justice for others who might be in similar circumstances. She has already reached out to state legislators to share her story and see what avenues might be available to give victims more voice in cases such as this.

“I want them to understand, this can’t happen again. No other mother can go through this,” she said.

Changes to Rule 404(b) is what Jennifer hopes to make a reality through new legislation. She said she didn’t believe 404(b) was a “bad law” but that changes should be made to ensure justice for victims.

“If this is how 404(b) is used in a court of law, it’s biased,” Jennifer added. “It’s always going to help the defendant. Where’s the victim’s voice?”

Just three days after the conclusion of the trial, Jennifer was on the phone to State Senator Eddie Settle in Raleigh.

Settle said in later comments that he didn’t know the specifics of the legal case, but was wanting to do anything he could to help the family.

“It’s heart wrenching.” he said. “I can’t imagine what Mrs. Smitherman is going through.”

“Mrs. Smitherman and her husband both are going to come to Raleigh and we’re going to meet and we’ll go from there,” he said. “We do have compassion for that family. If there is a bill or something we can do, if there’s been an injustice, I do not know that, but if there has been an injustice, we want to see if we can help alleviate the best we can.”

Jennifer said she feels she is continuing her daughter’s legacy by pursuing this fight.

“She would want me to go on. I can hear her saying, ‘heck yeah, Mom, do it,’” she said.

The fight for a voice for victims of violence is just one of the ways Jennifer is continuing her daughter’s legacy of service to others. Just days after her daughter’s death, she created a charitable foundation called Live Like Norah. Funds from the foundation go to benefit numerous local groups and organizations including school scholarships, Red Cross Blood drives and more.

In addition to donations, there is a Live Like Norah shop, located at 604 Tennessee St. in Yadkinville, which features shirts, books, Bibles and other gifts with a Christian-based theme, and many things in Norah’s favorite color of purple. Proceeds from the shop go directly to the foundation.

Jennifer said the shop has sold numerous Bibles lately, including to some families who said it was their first Bible.

“Norah would love that,” she said. “If she heard that it was their first Bible she wouldn’t even charge them, and she would pray for them. She would be so excited that they are wanting to study the word and learn what it means to walk in faith.”

Jennifer and her family will continue their journey of faith to see that their daughter is never forgotten and that her legacy will live on in the community and far beyond.