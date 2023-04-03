Police chase claims life, injures another

April 3, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

A Winston-Salem man is dead and another man has been hospitalized after a police chase in Surry County last week.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was operating a license checkpoint near US 52 and Holly Springs Road Thursday evening when two individuals driving two different motorcycles attempted to evade the checkpoint, according to the Highway Patrol.

That resulted in a pursuit by Highway Patrol officers along Cook School Road. After a short distance, the two bikers crashed into one another, then left the highway, crashing into nearby trees.

One of the men, Patrick Alexander Dannemiller of Winston-Salem, was killed. Another man involved in the crash has been hospitalized, though at last report his injuries were not considered life-threatening. His name was not released, nor were any details on the speed of the chase or if any charges had been filed in the incident. Highway Patrol officials did not return a telephone call seeking additional information.