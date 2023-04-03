Local trucking firm taking donations for storm relief

By John Peters

Some of the crew from Bottomley Trucking stand in front of a semi-trailer where folks can donate clothes, non-perishable food items, toiletries, and other goods which will be taken to Silver City, Mississippi this weekend to help with storm relief efforts. Pictured are, from left, Emily Cave, Ross Inman, Barry Smith, Sheila Hamby in front of him, and William Anthony. (Submitted photo)

The heart-rending images have flooded websites and television news shows — photos from the South and the Mid-West, were storms and tornadoes have devastated communities over the past two weeks.

Silver City, Mississippi, is one of those communities. Photos and videos of the community show entire blocks of residential developments where nearly every home lay in ruins — some collapsed into a pile of rubble, others with even less left behind, as if the homes just blew apart, their debris carried away on the wind.

Local truck driver Barry Smith knows that area well. A driver for Bottomley Enterprises, he and his driving partner, Sheila Hamby, often go through that area on their East Coast-to-West Coast shipping routes.

After seeing the devastation left behind by the storms, in communities he knows, Smith went to his Surry County employer, Bottomley, and asked if they could do something.

The reply was yes, and now the company has a semi-hauler set up at Scenic Chevrolet, near Scenic Collision Center, for area residents to drop off donations.

“We’ll accept any donations,” said Emily Cave, Human Resources manager at the local trucking firm. “Water, soda, clothing, canned foods, shoes, any sizes, coats,” most any non-perishable food item.

This is not the first time Bottomley Enterprises has gathered goods to ship to disaster-stricken communities, but this one was a little more personal, Cave said.

“Barry Smith, he’s one of our drivers,” she said. “A lot of our drivers haul that way, through those communities. He decided he’d like to do something for the devastated residents of that area. A lot of these residents lost everything they had. For us to be able to help, to give back, is really important to us,” she said.

”He (Smith) came to us with the idea at the beginning of last week,” she said. It took most of the week to work out logistics — finding a reputable organization in Mississippi, working out the schedule for manning the donation trailer, and then determining how the goods would be transported. But, by Saturday, all of that had been put together and Bottomley opened the trailer and began accepting donations.

She said a food bank in Lexington is providing a good bit of food, but the need is still great. Cave said a lot of their drivers with routes scheduled to begin later in the week, along with some of their spouses, are volunteering to oversee collections during the week, along with others in the company and volunteers from the community.

The trailer is open for donation every day through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After donations close on Friday, she said Smith and his partner, Hamby, will be hitting the road either that evening or early Saturday morning, taking the donated goods to Silver City.

There, they will work with Humphrey County’s Emergency Management office to distribute the goods.

Cave said her company also is accepting cash donations. She said checks should be made out to Bottomley Trucking, with donation on the memo line. Once all the cash and checks are in hand, her firm will be making out one big check to the American Red Cross, for its relief efforts there.