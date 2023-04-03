It was hats off to history at museum

April 3, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Many women in the audience are wearing suitable attire for the“History of Church Hats” program at the museum.

Tom Joyce | The News

<p>Adreann Belle serves a dual role in the program, as one of the members of the National Association of University Women who organized it and also as a member of the local Red Hat Society by wearing one of that color.</p> <p>Tom Joyce | The News</p>

Adreann Belle serves a dual role in the program, as one of the members of the National Association of University Women who organized it and also as a member of the local Red Hat Society by wearing one of that color.

Tom Joyce | The News

<p>Cassandra Johnson, programs and education director for the museum, looks over a display of hats that was part of the program.</p> <p>Tom Joyce | The News</p>

Cassandra Johnson, programs and education director for the museum, looks over a display of hats that was part of the program.

Tom Joyce | The News

Most people view hats as basic clothing items keeping one’s head covered during bad weather, maybe worn as part of a uniform or a fashion accessory in the case of cowboy hats, for example.

But there is a whole culture behind what people have chosen to put on their heads which embodies deep significance, an audience for a weekend event at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History learned.

H-a-t — “A three-letter word so small when spoken,” said Sheppaille Dobson, one of the presenters for Saturday’s “History of Church Hats” program, yet it’s one that means so much more.

“H-a-t can go farther,” added Dobson, an official of the Mount Airy-Surry County Branch of the National Association of University Women (NAUW), which organized the presentation that was part of a History Talks series at the museum.

”A hat becomes its own culture, it becomes its own society.”

While head coverings of one form or another have been worn throughout the ages, Saturday’s program emphasized the way in which hats achieved special significance when embraced by African-American women in the South during the slavery era.

Faith was important factor in helping them cope with that life, according to historical accounts.

“And through it all, the hat has played a role in that survival,” Dobson related.

The combination of faith and head wear meant women often used hats as a form of expression when attending religious services on Sunday — laying a foundation for what would be known as “the legendary church hat,” she said.

“It gave them strength for what they would be facing” the rest of the week, Dobson told the audience of about 30 people, one of the largest for a History Talks gathering.

Hats made the women look good and feel good about themselves, essentially becoming a “celebration of their Sunday best” while also making powerful statements about the pride they harbored despite bondage.

Often this incorporated the use of feathers, flowers and other elaborate accessories for hats of all shapes and sizes which instilled a sense of importance in wearers and became known as “crowns” among the African-American community.

The types of hats worn also coincided with certain periods throughout the year such as Easter bonnets for that observance and summer hats, with “Southern Belle” types also emerging.

However, the hat culture was not limited to one segment of the population, with ladies of other ethnicities adopting hats as part of the fashions of yesteryear — along with men.

Period of decline

Hats became less prominent during the 1960s-era, which coincided with the feminist movement for which hairstyles were a key part, the museum program revealed.

Also, in olden days women fixed their own hair, but by then there was a greater reliance on salons that cost money and made women not want to mess it up with hats.

The Afro trend played a further role in hats’ demise in stressing large hairdos among both men and women.

“You wouldn’t cover that up,” said one woman in Saturday’s audience, which had been encouraged to wear hats and also make comments in an interactive program format. This included telling stories about ancestors who once owned the hats they wore to the event.

The mass production of hats also is viewed as a catalyst for this, reducing the opportunity for individual expression.

That decline even seeped into the religious realm. With more casual dress codes today, one’s Sunday best has taken a back seat to worshippers wearing stretch pants or pajama bottoms to church, one person suggested Saturday.

Red Hat resurgence

Not to worry, the hat is making a bit of a comeback, assured one speaker during the program, Adreann Belle, another member of the National Association of University Women group.

For purposes of the museum event, Belle mentioned that she also wears a particular hat as a member of the local branch of the Red Hat Society. It is a worldwide organization geared toward women 50 and over which encourages members to get the most out of life.

As the group’s name implies, the members’ desired attire includes red hats along with purple outfits, which Belle wore Saturday.

In addition to resurrecting the hat culture of old, the group goes beyond fashion in helping the modern woman experience more meaningful lives by staying healthy and engaged in the community — “honoring themselves in positive ways,” Belle explained.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.