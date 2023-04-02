Change, freedom came on the dance floor

This is an advertisement for Dick Bennick’s “kiddie show” on Saturday Mornings at The Carolina Theatre.
Teens dancing on “The Dick Bennick Show.”
A Farmer’s Day celebration sponsored by a local civic organization in Mount Airy during the 1950s. Many venues during the time were still experiencing segregation, but at this party teens are integrated.
An advertisement for The Dick Bennick Show.
Dances became all the rage in the area during the 1950s and 1960s. Here teens are shown at the Reeves YMCA Community Center in the 1970s.
Growing up in this region during the 1950s – 1970s meant you were experiencing a whole new wave of fashion, popular culture, socializing, and entertainment. Every decade has its own changes and its own impact on the people experiencing it, but this time period had an impact on one special part of the community — the teenagers.
There were new types of music being played on the radio, on stage and in dance halls, and even on the TV. This new music and sound brought on a desire to dance and socialize in ways that hadn’t been done before, and all over the country, places and entertainment just for teens were becoming all the rage. The Piedmont region of North Carolina was no exception thanks to the man credited for bring “rock-and-roll” to the Piedmont, Dick Bennick.
Radio in the Northwestern Piedmont of North Carolina started with three big names, our own WPAQ which started broadcasting in 1948 with, and two Winston-Salem based stations that came before it, WSJS which began broadcast in 1930 and WAIR in 1937. These stations had their differences in audience and programming, but they all to an extent offered religious programming and/or gospel music, some level of local news, and variety music programming including live performances.
In 1947, Winston-Salem got its third radio station, WTOB, though it didn’t do much to make itself different from the other stations so it didn’t see much success early on. By the mid-1950s rock-and-roll music was gaining huge popularity in other parts of the country, and station managers decided to take a big gamble on bringing the sound to the WTOB station.
In 1956 they found the young Dick Bennick, originally from North Carolina, playing rock music in a station in Birmingham, Alabama, and brought him to Winston-Salem to bring the sound to this region during an afternoon program on the station. It became such a sensation so quickly, that WTOB became a rock and roll format station, except for the early morning farm program of course. Bennick was playing Bill Haley, Fats Domino, and of course Elvis (who also famously came to perform in The Carolina Theatre the same year). It was no surprise either that it was the teenagers flocking to listen to the new music he was playing.
He wasn’t just working in the station either, he was an iconic local “dee-jay” with his own Saturday morning show at The Carolina Theatre called the “kiddie show” or “K-I-D Show.” Many theaters across the country had a Saturday morning music and dance party program for young people known as “kiddie shows,” but this one became particularly famous. You could also find him running the show at local record hops, Hi-Fi Club dances in the area, and all sorts of other places. Every Friday and Saturday night Dick Bennick was somewhere making sure teens had music to listen to.
Through the 1960s he even got his own television presence with “The Dick Bennick Show” on WGHP in High Point. His show by the mid-1960s included a Saturday afternoon musical variety show program in the “dance party” format, think American Bandstand but in the Piedmont. The show featured teens from local high schools and the popular garage bands, and even hosted local musicians and recording artists.
In his dedication to creating a culture for the young people in his community in the 1960s, Bennick also opened up his own teen-only club, A’ Go Go. Bennick was spinning disks and the emcee for a number of local and traveling North Carolina bands, and teens truly had a physical space that was just theirs at the club. Kids were learning how to do the twist and latest dance moves, but by today’s standards this club was incredibly tame. One gentleman from Elkin recalled, “I remember going there with my best friend for the first time and was surprised that Dick stopped us at the door and made us put on a tie and sport coat, that he supplied since we didn’t have either, before we were allowed in.”
It was no surprise that Dick Bennick even had his own record label, Salem Records, as well, and was involved in every facet of local music at the time. By the end of the 1960s, bands were playing everywhere from churches, high schools, battle of the bands competitions in every county, coffee houses, VFWs, and of course in their parents garages. Teenagers were enjoying a level of freedom and creative expression they had never had before.
It’s hard to imagine what Mount Airy would be like without Dick Bennick and his help in bringing rock music and culture to the area. Would we have had local rock bands play at the Pick Theater here in town where the Davis Arcade Building sits now during the 50s and 60s? Would we have had bands like The Nomads in Mount Airy recording their first 45s at studios like Stark Records on South Main Street in the 60s? It’s hard to imagine what our community would have been like without young people experiencing these major changes – because at the time these were major changes for the town.
Cassandra Johnson is the programs and education director at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and loves to encourage others to find the history in the little day to day aspects of their lives from what roads we drive to work or to shop.