Police reports

April 1, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A motorcycle has been reported stolen in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The larceny was discovered Monday at the home of the person owning the 2006 Suzuki GSX-R100CK5 involved, Johnathan Tyric Mitchell of West Virginia Street.

In addition to the motorcycle, which is valued at $6,500, a helmet said to be worth $150 was taken.

The Suzuki is described as black and purple in color with a blue gas tank and apparently contained no license tag at the time of the theft. It was unsecured when taken, police records say. The motorcycle helmet is black with a pink Mohawk on top.

• Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of 603 Greenhill Road, was arrested Monday as a fugitive from justice and jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Spainhour was encountered by law enforcement during the investigation of an overdose and discovered to be wanted in Virginia on an unspecified matter. She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Thursday.

• Lewis Wayne Schumaker, 74, of 2136 Rockford St., the address for Quality Inn, was jailed after police investigated a traffic crash late Monday night which records indicate occurred at that location.

Schumaker, the operator of a 2018 Kia Soul, was charged with driving while impaired and having no insurance in relation to the crash and also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Oct. 18.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,300 secured bond and is facing an April 17 District Court date.

• Isaiah Ryan Gammons, 21, of 127 Rockaway Trail, was arrested last Sunday on charges stemming from a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle being clocked by stationary radar at a speed of 93 mph in a 35 mph zone on Riverside Drive.

In addition to speeding, Gammons is accused of reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked and having no operator’s license motorcycle endorsement.

He was incarcerated under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an April 24 District Court appearance.