Creative Design marks 2 anniversaries

April 1, 2023
Staff report

From left are Lee Lawson, Dawn Lawson along with her friend Daisy Mae, Hannah France and Shelby Cox, four family members who own and run Creative Designs Flowers and Gifts. The shop is marking 30 years in business, with sales, cupcakes and other items for customers on Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

Creative Design Flowers and Gift shop marked two milestones Friday and Saturday — a first anniversary and a 30th anniversary.

Co-owner Dawn Lawson explained that the shop, located at 1220 S. Main St. in Mount Airy, opened its doors for the first time 30 years ago, in a small building across the street from the present shop.

“We rented there for a number of years,” she said, pointing toward the former home. “Then this building became available to purchase,” she said of the company’s present home.

So, they moved across the street and have been operating at 1220 S. Main ever since.

A couple of years ago, Lawson said their former location came on the market, so they purchased that building as well. Now, it serves as home for Creative Design’s wedding and event rentals, essentially an expansion of her business.

“And we opened there one year ago, on April 1,” she said.

Friday, she and her crew — husband Lee Lawson, mom Shelby Cox, and daughter Hannah France — were onhand with a few of their part-time employees holding a customer application event. Included in the gathering were free hot dogs, cupcakes, chips and drinks, along with sales on many of the items in her business.

Saturday the customer appreciation event continues, with cupcakes and sales on select items in the story, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.