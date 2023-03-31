Confetti flies as United Fund exceeds goal

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The confetti was flying Friday afternoon in downtown Mount Airy as the United Fund of Surry celebrated beating their $500,000 goal for the 2022-2023 campaign, Friday, March 31.

United Fund of Surry Executive Director Melissa Hiatt, outgoing campaign chair Darren Lewis, and incoming chair Traci George are seen recording a video message of thanks from the Moore House in Mount Airy, Friday, March 31.

Representatives of the member organizations of the United Fund of Surry pose for a photo Friday, March 31, inside the Moore House in Mount Airy.

There was a tiny traffic jam at Renfro Street and Moore Avenue in downtown Mount Airy on Friday as a handful of photographers stood in the middle of the road trying to capture just the right photo to encapsulate a moment of joy.

In the front yard of the Moore House were representatives of the United Fund of Surry and its member organizations who were on hand to celebrate beating their goal for the 2022-2023 annual campaign.

The campaign goal was for a tidy half million dollars to add to the coffers of the United Fund of Surry so that the agency could then turn around an offer assistance to its 26 member organizations. When the confetti cannons blew their tops Friday, the campaign had bested its goal.

“Our current total for donations is just over $515,000, and that number will grow as we hear from a handful of companies who have just completed their workplace campaign,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director of United Fund of Surry earlier this week.

Paula Hiatt of the United Fund said the number has grown since then to more than $517,00 “and change” but that the number may still grow. She said that donations would continue to be accepted through midnight Friday. However, anyone who has met either Hiatt can attest that they would almost surely accept donations past the deadline.

“We are so thrilled that Surry County residents and businesses have come through in such a big way, and their generosity will allow us to continue to support the member agencies who help our neighbors in need,” Melissa Hiatt said.

The United Fund of Surry supports 26 member agencies, who assist more than 29,000 residents of Surry County. It is a laundry list of groups that the public is well aware of that the United Fund of Surry supports including scouts, Meals on Wheels, Surry Arts Council, The Parenting Path, and the Mount Airy Rescue Squad.

“Each year the cost of doing business increases for our member agencies, and that means they need increasing financial support from the United Fund of Surry. I’m glad that we can continue that support,” said Hiatt.

Nathan Webb of the Mount Airy Rescue Squad said while making a thank you video Friday at the Moore House, home of the United Fund of Surry offices, that the money United Fund raised will help over a third of the people who live in this community and much of that work will go unnoticed to the public at large.

Assistant City Manager of Mount Airy Darren Lewis is the outgoing chair of the campaign. He said, “We look forward to serving and that will be our mission. We will accomplish a large part of our goals and we look forward to next year for the 2023-24 campaign. I am excited to announce Traci George is our new chairperson.”

“I am extremely competitive and most times I love to beat Traci at anything we participate in, but next year I hope she wins and far exceeds our goal of $516,000,” he added.

Known for her good nature, George was all smiles and sounded ready for the task. “I’m excited to be leading this group and can’t wait to see what’s to come for 2023-24 campaign. I’m excited for everything that’s to come for next year. Let’s go United Fund of Surry,” she said while recording a social media video with Lewis and Hiatt from the Moore House.

“The mission of United Fund of Surry is to strengthen and serve the community by helping to meet the needs of our neighbors. We strive to make our community a healthy, happier, safer place to live for people of all ages,” said Hiatt.

In a live streamed video, she told viewers, “We have amazing individuals that represent the nonprofit agencies we support. We are all very grateful for your donations, your support, your impact, your sweat equity, and anything you may have done to support us.”

“Your donations provide service to your neighbors, family, and friends: thank you.”