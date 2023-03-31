Museum to hold Easter egg hunt

March 31, 2023 John Peters News 0

Children, along with some assistance from a few parents, take to the lawn in search of eggs at the Moore House during a previous Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Mount Airy Museum of Natural History.

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Moore House on Sunday.

The event, set for 2 to 4 p.m., is free to attend and families are encouraged to take a picnic blanket and snacks to enjoy.

“We are offering two egg hunts this year, one for younger children and one for older depending on attendance,” the museum’s Cassandra Johnson said. “Both egg hunts will have plenty of sweet surprises and each will also have a special golden egg prize. The event is free, the only thing we ask is for children to bring their own baskets.

“We will also have outdoor picnic games set up for families to enjoy. Even the Easter Bunny will be joining in on the fun, and will be there taking pictures with the kids. No matter what your Sunday plans are, feel free to pack a picnic, play, get pictures, and enjoy an afternoon of family fun with us.”

The Moore House is located roughly two minutes from the museum at the end of Moore Avenue, at 202 Moore Avenue Mount Airy. The house is easily recognized as the older house with the gazebo. There is parking at the Moore House as well as a community parking lot right off of North Renfro Street.

“We ask that families please try to avoid arriving very early to the event to give our team plenty of time to set up and hide our eggs – we promise it’ll be worth the wait.”

Anyone with questions should contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at 336-786-4478.