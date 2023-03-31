Good Friday garbage changes announced

March 31, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The observance of Easter in Mount Airy will include changes in garbage collection schedules affecting nearly every phase of city sanitation operations including residential, recycling, commercial and industrial.

In each case, the pickups normally scheduled on Friday will not occur on that day next week, Good Friday.

Friday’s residential trash route will be run next Thursday instead, which additionally is the case for the Friday recycling route.

The same one-day shift also is to be in place for the Friday commercial trash and industrial roll-off routes that will be collected next Thursday for purposes of the holiday week.

Municipal offices will be closed on Good Friday.