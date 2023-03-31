Egg hunt slated in Ararat

March 31, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

ARARAT, Va. — ‘Tis certainly the season for Easter egg hunts in this area, including one planned Saturday by the Ararat Ruritan Club.

Activities for what is billed as a community Easter egg hunt for kids of all ages are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the club building, located at 4711 Ararat Highway.

The third-annual event will include fun, games and prizes.

In case of rain, there are plans to have games inside the building, said a club official, Pamela Smith.