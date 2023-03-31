Jones Intermediate School North Carolina author

North Carolina native and author Joyce Moyer Hostetter autographs a book for a student during a recent visit to Jones Intermediate School.

<p>Joyce Moyer Hostetter talks to students about her book “Blue.”</p>

Every year fifth grade students at Jones Intermediate School read the novel “Blue.”

Candice Haynes, a fifth grade ELA teacher, recently won a Mount Airy City School Board of Education grant, and it was funded for replacement classroom books along with an in-person author visit from Joyce Moyer Hostetter, author of the book.

Students have been reading for weeks, preparing for this day, and learning about WW II, civil rights, segregation, the polio epidemic, and The Miracle of Hickory Hospital.

The anticipation of Hostetter’s arrival peaked because March 9 was the day they had been waiting for — students were fascinated by Hostetter’s journey to becoming a novelist. Students were amazed that it all started with a homework assignment to research a local history story where she found “The Miracle of Hickory.”

Students made connections to the text, characters, author’s purpose, the writing process, and so much more. They were fascinated by her stories and were excited to discover non-fiction.

Grants enhance student learning experiences and allow students to explore real-world careers.