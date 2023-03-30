Franklin Battle of the Books team finishes in top 5

March 30, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Franklin Elementary School’s Battle of the Books team finished in the top five in the district competition.

The Franklin Elementary School’s Battle of the Books team placed inside the top five in the recent district competition.

Members of the team are Emma Edwards, Talia Gearheart, Evan Gwyn, Callie Hazel, Sydney Howell, Traelyn Howlett, Braden Kane, Paisley Montgomery, Natalie Rincon-Torres, Aeve Tolbert, and Scharlynn Ward, and the coaches are Tonya Fletcher, Christy Bledsoe, Cheltsea Golding, and Shaunda York.

The team had two perfect rounds and won five additional rounds during the event. Several judges praised the team for its good sportsmanship and leadership skills. “We are proud of each of these students,” school officials said.