Snail’s pace progress leads to road closure

Two-tenths of a mile of roadway rarely garnered as much interest but along Abe Mayes Road in southern Surry County it has drawn lots of attention. The Surry County Board of Commissioners voted last week to close and abandon a small portion of road that the state had ceased maintenance on.
In summary, when Paul and Karen Reynolds bought farmland along Abe Mayes Road in southern Surry County in January 2020 they petitioned the state to have 0.21 miles of the roadway and a bridge closed.
James Freeman spoke to the board on their behalf saying, “They noticed DOT wanted to replace the bridge which they felt was a ridiculous waste of taxpayer money so they contacted DOT. DOT said they could file a petition to abandon the road, and they did so in early 2020.”
The state agency contacted Surry County, whose officials were asked to provide a resolution in support of that closure. The county did so, ordering the closure of the road; or so they thought.
Freeman said DOT had come out to measure the right of way and determine where a turnaround would be added to denote where state maintenance ended. He said with the pandemic, many projects got off track but that the maintenance ended and the safety decals on the bridge were removed. As far as they were concerned, the state was done with Abe Mayes Road.
County Attorney Ed Woltz explained, “At some point Ms. Reynolds approached Sandy Snow because things had not gone as anticipated. When the county in 2020 approved the resolution we approved to remove this piece of road from state maintenance, we did not approve closure of the road.”
“We did not have publication, we did not have notices, and we did not have postings. So that state moved on and actually removed the 0.21 miles of Abe Mayes Road from state maintenance, but it remains a public road. When this was brought to our attention in 2022 we tried to do the best we could with the application that had been filed with DOT in 2020.”
So the county did what was required and notified neighbors. “We advertised and provided notices. We posted the roadways as is required by statute and the public hearing was scheduled on Jan. 3. At that time this board recessed because we had unresolved issues,” Woltz explained.
Residents at the January meeting said they had not seen notifications or signage, therefore the board tabled the issue to allow the public to again be notified and solicit their response. At that meeting there was a mixed response to closing the road, but that was the first negative reaction to the closure the board had heard.
Some residents along the road said if that part of Abe Mayes Road were closed they would lose an access point to the neighborhood. The board was told some residents would be personally affected by the road closure as the hills can become impassable in rain and ice.
Karen Reynolds said she had concerns about the safety of the area around the bridge as it is a magnet for drug activity. Chris Childress of Childress Farms agreed and said she avoids that bridge at night, “Because of the fear of what’s hanging out on that bridge.”
Roland Jones protested the closure of the road saying it would lower his property values. A piece of land with multiple points of access he feels will have more value. Chairman Eddie Harris disagreed saying closing the road would add privacy and peace thereby increasing property values.
Walter Jones said that for his personal use, that stretch of road it is much safer to drive his tractor along than to take it back to H.G. Lewis Road, “Where they fly. I’m pulling out in a blind spot, and you can’t go nowhere in a tractor. Someone pops over the hill, you’re just a sitting duck.”
He countered that those who want to find a place to use drugs are going to find a spot, and that the bridge over Abe Mayes Road is not more or less dangerous than anywhere else when it comes to needles. “I find needles in a yard here in Dobson. It’s got to where if I work in the bushes, I don’t reach in with my hands because I can’t see what’s in there.”
A.C. Shores told the board ambulances and fire trucks can’t get up the hill, or across the bridge in its current condition, “How are you going to get anything through there? Its unsafe and there’s nothing to stop closing that portion of the road, it would be a wise decision to do it.”
Freeman said the issue was simple. “The question is does everyone have access to their property? I don’t think that’s an issue. No one’s access to their property is affected whatsoever.”
Woltz said, “We have a public road without state maintenance and the dilemma was what you do you with that?”
He said NCDOT provided three solutions, one is to leave the road in its current condition, that is not maintained but an open public road that would be as-is, so to speak. Secondly, the county can petition the state to resume maintenance of the road but that would require an easement from the Reynolds which Woltz said was not an option for them.
Or the final option, and the one ultimately agreed to, would be to close the road permanently, which would include the 0.21 mile portion and the bridge leading to Oscar Calloway Road. Woltz said since the Reynolds would then be in control of that end of the road, what happens will be up to them.
“They would still have the liability of dealing with the bridge whether they chain it off, whether they remove it, that would be their decision if the road is closed and abandoned.”
Commissioner Van Tucker asked if the county would retain any liability for the bridge if the road were abandoned. “The county should have no liability,” Woltz replied adding he could not make a full guarantee that the county would not or could not be sued but, “The county is not in the road business.”
Tucker said, “It’s going to be a hard thing to ever get that right of way opened again unless the Reynolds agree to it. Based on that, we have a mess here tonight. I don’t want to leave this a mess.”
“I believe the only decision that can fix it tonight is closing the road,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Goins agreed. “I was there, the road is horrible and if it’s not maintained, its unsafe in my book.”
“I think everyone is served by closing this road. There’s nobody going to Elkin, Thurman, or Dobson who lives on Wolfe Road or HG Lewis Road that is going to take that pig path out to get to upper Mountain Park Zephyr Road.”
Three years of effort are now complete and that portion of road is closed. The decision will now rest with Reynolds to determine if the bridge will be removed, blocked off, left to rot, or anything in between.