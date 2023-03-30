Gentry Middle holds annual Pinewood Derby

Seventh grade students cheer on teams as the cars race down the tracks.

<p>Abby Millner lines up her derby car for her group.</p>

<p>Seventh grade teachers Candy Willard, Ellie Easter, Melissa Whitfield, Jamie Mosley and Judith Lineberry show off their derby cars.</p>

Gentry Middle School seventh grade students just completed their collaborative unit with the school’s 14th Annual Pinewood Derby.

Jamie Mosley and Ellie Easter have their seventh grade science students learn about forces and motion through this hands-on unit. Students design and build their own derby cars to race for the big day.

“This is one of the things that Gentry Middle School students will remember about being in seventh grade,” school officials said. “A special thanks to the SCS Educational Foundation and to our local Boy Scout of America leaders for their support.”