City Easter egg hunt returning to Westwood Park

March 29, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A crowd awaits the start of an Easter egg hunt segment for kids ages 4-6 in a past event at Westwood Park, where the hunt will unfold again Saturday after a four-year absence prompted by the pandemic.

After two years of being staged along the Granite City Greenway, Mount Airy’s Easter egg hunt will return this coming Saturday to its former longtime venue, Westwood Park, from 10 to 11 a.m.

About 500 people regularly attended the hunt at that location before COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the event in 2020.

Determined not to let the coronavirus spell its demise, organizers regrouped in 2021 for a hunt at various points along the greenway system — a spread-out format that allowed for social distancing. This was repeated last spring, with the city Easter egg hunt now in its 10th year.

It is a free community event co-sponsored by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation and Carport Central, a longtime supporter of the event, with representatives of each excited about Westwood Park — a city recreation facility — again being part of the mix.

“Westwood can accommodate larger groups of individuals and has an abundance of parking,” explained Darren Lewis, assistant city manager and former parks and recreation director who has been a part of the hunt for years. Westwood Park is located at 1250 Galax Trail, off U.S. 52-North.

Parking was an issue at some of the greenway points utilized in 2021 and 2022, including behind the Roses shopping center.

One familiar attendee also will be part of Saturday’s festivities. “The Easter Bunny will be on site hopping throughout the park,” according to the assistant city manager.

“This is a family friendly event encouraging children to get outside and enjoy this great event,” added Lewis, who mentioned that Kim Wilson, family services director for Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, has been leading the planning efforts for the hunt.

It will include 7,000 plastic eggs being concealed on the Westwood Park grounds.

A staggered schedule will be observed Saturday morning to accommodate different groups of kids, accompanied by parents or guardians in most cases who seem to enjoy the thrill of the hunt as much as the youngsters:

• At 10 a.m., those up to age 3 will get their crack at the eggs;

• Then at 10:20 a.m., a hunt by kids ages 4-6 is to begin;

• The final group exercising its search skills will be the 7-plus age category, scheduled for 10:40 a.m.

All will be seeking coveted golden eggs.

“There will be a lucky winner in each age group if they find the golden egg,” Lewis advised.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.