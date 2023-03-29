Two removed from county board of elections

The North Carolina State Board of Elections met Tuesday to decide the fate of Surry County Board of Elections members Tim DeHaan and Jerry Forestieri. The board was short one member, seen are Jeff Carmon, Dr. Stella Anderson, Chairman Damon Circosta, and Stacy Eggers.

Two members of the Surry County Board of Elections were removed from office Tuesday by the North Carolina Board of Elections after a series of hearings over several months culminated in a crowded courtroom showdown in Dobson. That showdown resulted in Jerry Forestieri and Tim DeHaan being ousted from the board.

This comes after both men expressed concerns over the November general election results, stating they were taking issue with an unrelated court case over the voter ID law in North Carolina. In November Forestieri refused to certify the results of that election, though DeHaan did. In March both men declined to certify the results of the special election for commissioners seats in Dobson.

Tuesday, in proceedings that began last year but were moved to Dobson, the North Carolina Board of Elections met in front of a large crowd at the Surry County Courthouse in Dobson for the regular meeting of the state board of elections that just so happened to include the disciplinary hearing.

“This is new territory for Surry County Board of Elections to have not one, but two members removed,” Surry County Elections Chair Michella Huff said Wednesday.

She confirmed, “The State GOP Chair was contacted by NCSBE this morning to inform them of the two vacancies on the Surry County BOE. The vacancies were effective immediately upon the ruling. The State Republican Party will recommend/nominate two names per vacancy for NCSBE to select from.”

She pointed to statute 163-30(d), “Whenever a vacancy occurs in the membership of a county board of elections for any cause the State chair of the political party of the vacating member shall have the right to recommend two registered voters and it shall be the duty of the State Board to fill the vacancy from the names thus recommended.”

The hearing lasted nearly two hours, and necessitated recesses during the presentation of evidence, witness testimony, and statements from Bob Hall, DeHaan, and Forestieri.

There were residents from other parts of the state in attendance for other issues on the agenda, but the bulk of Courtroom Four was comprised of Surry County residents. Before the hearing, the tone of the room was like that of any other public meeting, however that had changed by the time of closing statements when some statements veered closer to personal attacks and drew objections.

The state board heard the men together and afforded them a chance to each speak for themselves at the end of the day. The decisions were rendered individually. Hall, who filed the complaint against the men, was seeking removal of both board members in his petition and did not offer any other remedy.

The state board never said whether they would consider lesser complaints or an outcome rather than what was applied for, such as a censure. In fact, the state board included more evidence that was not offered by Hall of the defendants when Chair Damon Circosta added in a video recording of the canvass meeting recently held after the Dobson special election, over the objection of the defendants.

He said it was relevant to the matter at hand and that the board had a right to include more evidence to consider.

State statutes in 163.22.c say, “The State Board shall require and shall compel observance of the requirements of the election laws by county boards of elections and other election officers.

“They shall have the right to hear and act on complaints arising on the failure or neglect of a county board of elections to comply with any part of the election laws imposing duties upon such a board. The State Board shall have power to remove from office any member of a county board of elections for incompetency, neglect or failure to perform duties, fraud, or for any other satisfactory cause.”

The men swore an oath when they were seated on the county board of elections whose wording may have held the keys to the state board’s decision. They swore, “That I will well and truly execute the duties of the office of Board Member of the Surry County Board of Elections to the best of my knowledge and ability, according to law.”

Hall said their actions in November and March canvass meetings “compounded their actions” and called their actions “posturing.”

At the March meeting DeHaan and Forestieri refused to sign the certification of the Dobson special election, although they also said, as they had after the general election, that there were no irregularities found.

They took issue with the lack of a definition of a “legal ballot” and declared that without such, they could not sign off on the special election although no irregularities were found.

Hall said the men could not cherry pick which duties they want to uphold and that they violated their duty by attempting to take a stand on larger issues in the context of canvass meetings and election certifications. “They violated their duty when they said there was no irregularity.”

“They used the canvass meeting to protest all elections,” he said. “They could have raised these issues or asked for rules changes but they did not.”

His initial complaint stems back to November 2022 when the county board was meeting to certify that general election. At that meeting, the men distributed a letter to their colleagues in which they took issue with Judge Loretta Biggs’ decision on voter identification.

They both signed the letter saying, “These rulings have stripped the election process of the trustworthiness they were designed to protect. Since then, the general welfare of the citizens of North Carolina has been damaged by a growing lack of trust in our election process.”

That lack of trust was on display when Hall was accused of being an agent of the state, an agent of the state board of elections, and his relationship with Chairman Circosta was brought into question by DeHaan during his closing statement. Hall’s attorney objected to the line of questioning twice – Circosta overruled both.

Consistency in the execution of the law was brought up by Hall and Circosta as well, who before voting on the matter said, “At a time when the left and the right are at each other’s throats” that it is the rule of law that must be respected.

Stacy Eggers IV was the lone Republican member of the state board Tuesday and said in his closing statement that, “As we’ve gone on, there is a bit of missing of the forest from the trees. There is an obligation to follow the law as presented to us. We have to follow the law as it is, not as we wish it to be.”

The men were removed from the county board of elections each in a 4-0 vote — state board member Tommy Tucker (R) was absent from this hearing.