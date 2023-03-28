A tip of the hat

Museum talk looks at church hat history

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is hosting a free History Talk, The History of Church Hats, on Saturday, April 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum.

Officials from the National Association of University Womenhave organized the talk and will be sharing the history of local churches, some of the significance behind church hats, and what it meant to be “dressed in your best on Sunday.”

”We are thankful that we have local women who will be there to share their stories,” museum officials said. “But we encourage community members to feel free to share their own memories and stories as well during the presentation.”

The museum will have some historic hats on display during the event, “but we hope to see many of you in your own hats as well,” organizers said.

Following the presentation there will be time to socialize, enjoy some refreshments, and get pictures of the hats on display.

The association will be holding its annual Phenomenal Women’s Luncheon at the L.H. Jones Auditorium on April 29 at 11:30 a.m. The theme this year is Crowns: A Tribute to Our Legacy of Church Hats. This event is a scholarship fundraiser. The event costs $20, and includes lunch, viewing of the hats on display, with proceeds going to support education.

“You can also additionally sponsor a display of a hat or photo in honor of a phenomenal woman in your life to further support the organization as they raise scholarship money,” organizers said of the upcoming lunch.

Anyone with questions about these events should contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org, by phone at 336-786-4478, or by stopping at the museum at 301 N. Main St.

For more information about the Phenomenal Women’s Luncheon, call or text a member of the association at either 336-391-9411 or 336-793-6058.