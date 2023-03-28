Middle schoolers face off in debate competition

March 28, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Area middle school students who participated in the recent North Regional Debate Competition, along with school and competition officials, pose for a photo. (Submitted photo)

Five middle schools recently faced off in the North Regional Debate Competition hosted at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Mount Airy, with students from Gentry Middle School, Central Middle School, Pilot Mountain Middle School, Meadowview Magnet School, and The Brawley School gathering for the competition.

The Brawley School walked away with an overall team win of 64 points. Gentry Middle School fell closely behind with 62 points. The Brawley School will advance to the state finals, while Gentry Middle School may also advance, depending on results from other sites.

Individual entries who will advance to the state finals in Fayetteville include:

● Estephany Sanabria of Gentry Middle School – Dramatic Interpretation

● Olivia Quisinberry of Gentry – Extemporaneous Speaking

● William of Gentry – Original Oratory

● Ava McPeak and Catherine Chaire of Gentry – Duo Interpretation

● Brayden Snow and Avery Mayes of Central – Public Forum Debate

● Alex Wood and Leah Echard of Central – Public Forum Debate

● Ava McPeak and Catherine Chaire of Gentry

● Estephany Sanabria of Gentry – Dramatic Interpretation

● Olivia Quisinberry of Gentry – Extemporaneous Speaking

● Brayden Snow and Avery Mayes of Central Middle School – Public Forum Debate