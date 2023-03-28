Franklin Elementary honors fourth, fifth graders

March 28, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

The top three students in each classroom who had the most growth have earned the Fast Fact Brag Certificate for February at Franklin Elementary School. The are, from left, front row, Victor Vargas, Alex Wright, Giovanni Zuvieta, Alisson Reyes Flores, Eva Aguilar, Jamey Bello, and Tatiana Ruiz; middle row, Alan Morales, Caleb Carney, Malakai Smith, Jesse Cranfill, Maddox Watson, and Bella Gray; back row, Carlos Lopez, Jayden Resendiz, Nevaeh Moore, Adalyn Easter, and Audree Edwards. Not pictured is Benjamin Mankins. (Submitted photo)

