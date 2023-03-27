Higher asphalt costs drive $300,000 paving vote

Higher asphalt costs are presenting a sticky situation for street-resurfacing projects of communities near and far, including in Mount Airy where city officials have had to dip into reserves to cover the latest round of repaving.
It is targeting nine roadways altogether in the Fairfield area just off South Main Street in Bannertown, representing about 2.2 miles altogether.
Included are Fairfax Street. West Devon Drive, East Devon Drive, West Fairfield Drive, East Fairfield Drive, West Wensley Drive, East Wensley Drive, Vernon Circle and Burnley Lane.
The city government had budgeted nearly $260,000 to cover that work subject to a bidding process — normally an adequate sum, but not so under present market conditions.
“Unfortunately, due to the rising cost of asphalt over the past year, the low bid of $280,459 exceeds the $257,000 amount budgeted by $23,459 (or approximately 10%),” according to Public Works Director Mitch Williams.
This same situation is squeezing road-work budgets in other localities, forcing some to scale back the number of streets involved or simply fill potholes and patch rough sections as alternatives.
But the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has decided not to short-change the Fairfield community during the 2023 paving season.
“Rather than reduce the scope of the work, we recommend that the board approve the transfer of $43,000 from Powell Bill reserves to this project,” Williams advised regarding a funding source the city relies on for such efforts.
The commissioners did so in a 5-0 vote during a meeting earlier this month, with that move bringing the total potential expense of the Fairfield resurfacing to $300,000. That figure includes 10% in contingency funds for possible cost overruns in the $280,459 street-resurfacing contract awarded to Sowers Construction Co. of Mount Airy.
This could have been an even more expensive proposition if not for the involvement of Sowers Construction, one of only three companies submitting proposals.
The next-lowest received was $359,741 from Carl Rose and Sons of Elkin, with the largest bid of $418,642 offered by Adams Construction Co. of Jefferson.
Sowers has performed satisfactorily on past paving projects in Mount Airy and has an “excellent working relationship” with the city, Williams says.
With the $43,000 transfer from Powell Bill reserves, that funding source still contains about $250,000.
The State Street Aid to Municipalities program, or Powell Bill allocations, are derived from state gas tax revenues that are given back to municipalities across North Carolina based on a formula set by the Legislature.
Mount Airy, which was awarded $352,145 in the last round of Powell Bill funding, selects clusters of streets for ongoing resurfacing projects as part on a municipal program that sets priorities based on need.
Williams mentioned that this is the last year of a six-year plan to address repaving needs as part of that process, which is expected to lead to another long-range schedule being set.
In 2022, the list included Maple Street, Merritt Street, Pippen Street, Porter Street, Rawley Avenue, Sydnor Street and a portion of Willow Street. These encompass an area where pavement had been disturbed during a major water-sewer rehabilitation project that involved replacing aging lines.
For 2021, 11 different streets in a northern section of town off U.S. 52 were resurfaced, including Laurel Lane, Pine Creek Trail, Laurel Creek Drive, Boston Circle, Camelia Court, Foxledge Lane, Valleyview Drive, Hadley Road, Lovill Circle, Paige Street and John Street.
