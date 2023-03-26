‘Cinderella’ opens Saturday at Griffith Playhouse

Tea with Cinderella set for April 1 for children

Cinderella, played by LillyRuth Beck, and the Prince, played by Django Burgess, rehearse a scene from “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” which opens for three performances on April 1. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

<p>Cinderella and Marie, played by Kasey Sommers, pose for a photo while in costume for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” which opens for three performances on April 1. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)</p>

The Surry Arts Players Community Theatre will be performing “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” directed by Madeline Matanick. There will be two Saturday performances on April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and a Sunday, April 2, showing at 3 p.m. at Andy Griffith Playhouse.

A Cinderella Tea will be held for ages 5 and older on Saturday April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the stage of the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

“Come dressed to impress the Prince for this magical tea party with Cinderella and her friends,” organizers said. Guests will have photos made with Cinderella and the Prince, and enjoy refreshments served by cast members. Advance reservations are required. Call 336-786-7998 or register online www.surryarts.org.

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features many Rodgers & Hammerstein’s songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

“At its core, ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ remains the heartfelt tale of the girl from the cinders who connects with her prince,” organizers said of the show.

The production stars LillyRuth Beck as Ella, or Cinderella, Django Burgess as Topher the Prince, Katelyn Gomez as Madame, Cassidy Mills as Charlotte, Jazlyne Rodriguez as Gabrielle, Kaey Summers as Marie, Walker York as Jean Michel, Scott Carpenter as Sebastian, and Tyler Matanick as Lord Pinkleton.

Additional cast includes Anne Rachel Sheppard and Kaitlyn Holladay as puppeteers; Zinnia Burgess and Maddie Youell as footman/coachman; Talea Holladay, Stella Turner, Kaylee Cain, Prim Hawks, Ellie Baker, Catherine Douglas, Paisley Montgomery, Anderson Holladay, Samuel Holladay, Atticus Hawks, Brooke Nichols, and Scarlet Patterson as animals; Chloe Jones, Elise Spencer, Kori Hawks, Devin Poindexter, Genevieve Quinn, Ella Sheets, Chloe Vinson, Brody Parker, Abbie Schuyler, Hannah Shoaf, Anne Rachel Sheppard, Lee Bodenhamer, Remi Devore, Noah Wilkes, Thomas Holladay, Makenna Holladay, Kaitlyn Holladay, Noelle Snow, Beth Powell, Olivia Powell, Bella Powell, Maggie Wallace, Reese Cox, Marc Driggers, Chloe Driggers, Morgan Cooke, Samantha Cooke, Maddie Youell, Claire Youell, Zinnia Burgess, Hannah Hiatt, Darcy Church, Charlie Johnson, Tiffany Karfit, Ashley Mills, Katie Conley, Grace Inman, Macy Slate, Paisley Chilton, Sierra Nichols, and Alyson Bowers as ensemble members.

Serving on the production crew is Director/Choreographer Madeline Matanick; Music Director/Conductor Darrell Beck; Technical Director Tyler Matanick; Costume Designers Lori Beck and Emily Burgess; set construction Tyler Matanick and Larry Luckeydoo; set painting Madeline Matanick and Bruce Burgess; Prop Master Larry Luckeydoo; pianist Adam Rudisill; keyboard (harp) Jane Tesh; keyboard Wilson Smith; drums/percussion Brady Reed; trumpet Allen Nichols; bassoon Sherri Collins; flute Linda Twedell and Pamela Parker; stage crew Larry Luckeydoo, Patrick McDaniel, Molly Easter, David Arispe, Callie Grant, Revonda Petree, Noah Petree, Gracie St. Angelo, and Max Barnard.

Tickets for Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday April 2 shows are almost sold out. Tickets for Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. are available for $20 and can be purchased while they last online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. The doors will open 30 minutes before each performance for tickets subject to availability. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org.