Old bank getting new lease on life

This inscription at the building references The Bank of Mount Airy’s founding in 1905, before its new home was constructed in 1923.
Rees
A man with a reputation of transforming historic structures in Mount Airy for exciting new uses has taken on another project involving a former bank building downtown, and is promising good things there.
REF Properties, LLC, headed by Gene Rees, has acquired vacant property at 201 N. Main St., where The Bank of Mount Airy set up shop in 1923, but more recently prompted concern among city government officials over its present dilapidated state.
During that 100-year period, the multi-story structure towering over the corner of North Main and Franklin streets was the headquarters not only for that bank, but in 1934 was occupied by Surry County Loan and Trust Co.
In 1961, the latter merged with Northwestern Bank, the institution most area residents associate with the imposing facility made of white Mount Airy granite, which has fallen on hard times since, including being unoccupied for about 10 years.
At a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in February, the city’s building codes enforcement officer reported that cracked plate glass windows on the structure’s exterior were in danger of falling onto Franklin Street passersby.
A deteriorated roof also was presenting problems inside, including water damage throughout and leakage into an adjoining retail store, Mayberry Embroidery.
As that situation fomented regulatory intervention and plans for a new municipal policy addressing ongoing problems with owners failing to correct structural problems of vacant buildings, 201 N. Main St. received a new lease on life.
The property’s change of ownership was recorded earlier this month at the Surry County Register of Deeds Office. Records indicate that it was bought by REF Properties for $200,000 from King’s Corners, LLC, based in Florida. The site, including the land and building, is valued at $233,760 in county tax listings.
Outlook by Rees
The new owner said Thursday that his first order of business involves stabilizing the building and getting it “dried in,” referring to the need to correct the roof and related problems as part of the rehabilitation process.
After that, it will undergo a design phase.
Rees said he is hoping to locate some “high-traffic commercial retail” operation on the lower level of the building, but the use of its upper portion is a question mark at this time. “I’m not sure yet.”
While the longtime downtown property owner, retailer and developer has spearheaded residential projects in historic downtown buildings such as Renfro Lofts and Spencer’s Loft condominiums utilizing former textile facilities, he is unclear about the housing potential of the former bank.
Rees explained that the present zoning of the longtime business property might not allow housing on the upper level, among other considerations.
“There’s just too many unknowns right now,” he said.
In the meantime, Rees will be launching the design process and an application for historic tax credits to aid the redevelopment which “will take most of the rest of this year.”
A preservationist is already on board to assist with the project and Rees is hoping to get an architect lined up next week for the building transformation.
“We’ll try to do good with it,” he said.
Downtown reaction
The group Mount Airy Downtown is hailing REF Properties’ acquisition of the old bank building as “an exciting economic development” for the central business district which represents a new chapter for the historic structure.
“This pivotal 1923 building has been purchased by experienced local developer Gene Rees and will be restored to the highest standards of preservation work,” the organization announced with assurance.
Downtown officials believe the structure is worthy of such efforts due to its uniqueness as a classically inspired building with monumental Doric columns and a recessed entrance, among other features.
The site also had an interesting history before the bank was built. This included Mount Airy Marble Works being located there from about 1900 to 1916 and a small grocery store in the late 1910s, according to information from the National Register of Historic Places.
“We are forever grateful for Gene Rees and his team for investing in and preserving his hometown,” the Mount Airy Downtown announcement states.
