Police reports

March 25, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man has become the victim of a false-pretense crime that resulted in the loss of an undisclosed sum of money, according to city police reports.

The incident involving David Bruce Sheppard of West Pine Street was reported on March 16, but actually occurred sometime earlier this year with no exact date listed. It was perpetrated through a State Employees Credit Union wire transaction, police records indicate.

• An Amazon package was discovered stolen Sunday from the front porch of Susanne Marie Brownfield’s residence on Pearson Pond Lane. The item taken was valued at $14.

• Crystal Moreen Shelton, 41, of 129 Northeast Pine St., was jailed on an order for arrest for an unspecified matter after a March 17 traffic stop at the Speedway store on West Pine Street, which also included charges of displaying fictitious registration on the 2006 Chevrolet HHR she was operating and driving while license revoked being filed.

The arrest order had been issued in Catawba County in April 2022. Shelton was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is awaiting a May 1 court date in Dobson.

• Bryson Taylor Kornbrust, 21, of 304 Pender St., was arrested on a felony drug charge, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court as the result of a March 13 traffic stop on Allred Mill Road,

Kornbrust also is facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia stemming from the stop.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 17.

• Multiple vehicles were forcibly entered at Northern Family Medicine on March 14, resulting in the theft of an undisclosed sum of money, an Amazon gift card of unspecified value and various property said to be worth $1,705.

Windows were broken on a 2022 BMW X3, 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, with the victims listed as Northern Regional Hospital employees Jodi Harris Cox of Henri Street and Rylee Beth Haynes of Family Lane in Cana, Virginia, along with Anadalay Flores Cabrera of Stratford Place in Dobson.

A brown Louis Vuitton pocketbook valued at $1,500 constitutes the bulk of the property loss incurred, which also included Quay sunglasses, an Able-brand wallet and two other pocketbooks, black and green in color. Money was taken from all three vehicles.