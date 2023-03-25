Patrick chamber offering prizes for clean-up

March 25, 2023 John Peters News 0

Several organizations in Patrick County, Virginia, spearheaded by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, will be hoping residents and groups join together in April to help clean up the county as part of operation Pick Up Patrick.

To help spur participation and interest, the chamber is offering $500 to a student and an adult whose poster is selected to be used as the design for promotional material highlighting the effort, as well as cash to groups that take part in the clean-up.

The chamber, along with Patrick County Greenteam, Patrick County Tourism and EMI Security, is overseeing the countywide initiative to encourage individuals, schools, clubs and organizations to help clean up the community by cleaning up the roadsides and waterways.

The chamber is sponsoring the drive, which includes a poster contest highlighting the needs and goals of the program. The winning entry from county youth, as well as the winner among adults, will earn the creators $500 prizes, and their posters will be printed and used in promotional efforts of the Pick Up Patrick campaign.

Deadline for poster entry is March 31. All contestants must be Patrick County residents.

All clubs, teams, and organizations that register on the chamber’s website to clean up an area will be entered in a contest to win $500. One award per group and there are 12 awards to be offered. All individuals who register on the chamber’s website to clean up in their area will be entered into a random drawing to win $500 with Stuart Rotary matching their winnings as a donation to a local charity of the winner’s choice.

New this year is the Tire Take Back Event. This event is in partnership with the Patrick County Transfer Station and will be held on Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Patrick County Transfer Station. Disposal fees for tires will be waived for Patrick County residents disposing of up to 12 tires per residential vehicle. No businesses and no trash disposal will be available at that time.

“The visual blight that it has on the landscape takes away the beauty and thus drives our tourists away. Littering is bad period,” said James Houchins, director of tourism and marketing for Patrick County.

For more information or to register on any of the Pick Up Patrick sponsored events, visit the chamber website at www.patrickchamber.com or call the office at 276-694-6012.