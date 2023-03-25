Goins name city principal of year

Pictured from left are Mount Airy Schools officials Randy Moore, Phillip Brown, Ben Cooke, Mount Airy High School Principal Levi Goins, Superintendent Kim Morrison, Becky Parries, Nora Santillan, Thomas Horton, and Olivia Sikes.
Levi Goins was named Mount Airy City Schools 2022-2023 Principal of the Year.
Much to his surprise, district administrators along with members of his family were waiting for him in the school’s cafeteria during lunch on a recent day, ready for the big reveal. Superintendent Kim Morrison announced Goins’ recognition to the crowded cafeteria and students went wild with excitement.
Goins’ first year as principal was the 2020-2021 school year when school leaders across the nation were battling the impacts of a pandemic on teaching and learning.
“That year, Goins displayed remarkable leadership and innovation as he brought nearly all of his middle schoolers back to campus five days a week,” city school officials said. “He edited schedules and created classrooms in every space in his school to accommodate the needs of the time.
“Thanks to the hard work of his students and staff, his school’s culture, and his ability to innovate, Mount Airy Middle School performed exceptionally well in his first year as principal. Some highlights were:
● The school won the NCASA Challenge Cup
● The school sixth grade mathematics score was 4 percentage points above the state proficiency rate.
● The school seventh grade mathematics was 10 percentage points above the state proficiency rate, placing the grade level fourteenth in the state.
● The school eighth grade mathematics was 17 percentage points above the state proficiency rate ranking it fifth in the state.
● The school eighth grade science was 13 percentage points above the state proficiency rate.”
Goins has facilitated professional learning communities in his school since he became assistant principal in 2017, which has helped build “a strong culture and academic foundation through grade levels and departments.” Ninety percent of staff at the school have met or exceeded growth in the past two years which showcases “their hard work and the school’s leadership. He is often found visiting classrooms, talking with students, and even teaching a class. While principal is his title, Goins is passionate and dedicated to the craft of teaching,” officials said.
As districts and schools across the country continue to work to close gaps created by COVID, Goins has seen growth and success. Recent highlights include:
● The school won the NCASA Challenge Cup for the second year in a row with 240 points, ranking them 40 points ahead of the second-place position. The school participated in 10 out of the 17 competitions available to students. These competitions included: Twelve, Show Choir, Art Showcase, The Quill, MATHCOUNTS, Envirothon, National History Day, Lego League, Science Olympiad, and HOSA.
● The school eighth grade mathematics scored 15 percentage points above the state proficiency rate
● The school eighth grade ELA scored 5 percentage points above the state proficiency rate
● The school seventh grade mathematics scored 6 percentage points above the state proficiency rate
“It’s truly an honor to be named Principal of the Year for the Mount Airy City Schools district,” Goins said. “I am blessed to serve the students and families of our community and consider it a privilege to come to work every day. I am surrounded by teachers and a staff who are passionate about education and together we have created a place where students feel welcome and want to learn.”
Goins is a 2006 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a B.S. in biology and minor in chemistry. He earned his teaching certificate in 2009 through the UNC Educational Licensure Program after working as a research lab technician at the UNC Neuroscience Center. He earned his M. Ed in educational leadership from High Point University in 2018. He is married to Emily and they have two children, Maizey and Junah.
“We are proud of Levi Goins for being named MACS Principal of the Year,” Morrision said. “His first year was in the middle of COVID and he led Mount Airy Middle School through a challenging time and came out on top. We appreciate his hard work and ability to inspire his students and staff to excellence. We know he will represent us well at the regional and state levels.”