Bethany Medical opens new clinic

March 25, 2023 John Peters Business, News 0

Bethany Medical has opened at its new, larger home in Mount Airy, offering urgent care, weight loss, pain management and imaging. The facility, at 1908 Caudle Dr., suite 105, takes patients with or without an appointment, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and now one Sunday each month.

Bethany Medical recently completed its move from its former facility to its newly constructed, two-story building.

“The new space will allow the multispecialty health services provider to continue to deliver the same level of accessibility and care Bethany Medical is known for throughout the Triad,” officials with the company said.

The location will be home to three providers – two nurse practitioners and a physician assistant – accompanied by a full staff of medical assistants, front desk, and support personnel. Dr. David Jaroszewski, who specializes in family medicine, will be on hand and available to see patients twice per month.

The $2.2 million, 8,800 square-foot Class-A medical building was developed by Peters Development, LLC. The expanded space will now offer imaging services on site, including X-rays. Bethany Medical will only occupy the first floor with office or retail space available for lease on the second level. Fourth Elm served as general contractor.

“This new location provides a more spacious, modern setting to accommodate our growing number of patients and their evolving needs,” Bethany Medical founder and CEO Dr. Lenny Peters said. “We continue to provide our signature Easy Access and Best Experience to communities where there is a need, despite the increasing difficulty in rural settings to access quality health care services.”

Many of Bethany Medical’s 15 Triad locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The multispecialty care model allows patients to be seen – with or without an appointment – for a menu of 14 specialties including urgent care and primary care to cardiology, gastroenterology and others.

“Since 1987, our multispecialty approach provides patients with easy-to-access locations open every day,” said Elise Peters Carey, president of Bethany Medical. “Our logo is that of an open door, signifying our acceptance of patients from all walks of life.”

Bethany Medical accepts Medicare and most major insurances including the state health plan. All providers are accepting new patients and walk-ins are welcome. For more information visit mybethanymedical.com.