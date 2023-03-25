‘No Fooling’ – Medicare program planned

March 25, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — Just in time for April Fools’ Day, the Surry County Senior Health Insurance Information Program is hosting a “No Fooling, Medicare Can Be Confusing” program Friday, the day before that dubious observance.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Dobson, located at at 915 E. Atkins St., Suite 300.

The title of Friday’s program refers to the fact that the federal Medicare health insurance program can be confusing, especially to individuals who are new to the system.

It is geared toward persons turning 65, starting Medicare before 65 due to a disability or who have worked past 65 and are now planning to retire.

Surry Senior Health Insurance Information Program volunteers will be on hand to assist.

That program is a division of the N.C. Department of Insurance which offers free, unbiased information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues.

“We will have some April Fools’ fun, while sharing some helpful information to make your Medicare decisions a little easier,” explained Carmen Long, an area Extension agent for family and consumer education.

There is no cost to attend, but spaces are limited, with Long urging those interested to call 336-401-8025 to register and ensure enough seating.