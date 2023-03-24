Suspects’ photo in ‘confusion’ cases released

The two suspects who police say victimized Food Lion stores in Mount Airy using “confusion tactics” are pictured in a surveillance image.

Mount Airy police and the local Crime Stoppers program are seeking information about two incidents at Food Lion stores that were victimized by “confusion tactics” in order to obtain gift cards.

As part of the investigation, a photo of two women identified as suspects in the cases has been released to the public, which was lifted from store surveillance footage. Authorities hope someone might recognize one or both of them and notify authorities.

The two crimes, which involved the obtaining of property by false pretense, each occurred during the afternoon or early evening hours of March 17 at Food Lion stores on West Lebanon Street and West Pine Street.

In both instances, “confusion tactics” were employed to obtain gift cards illegally, police said.

“The tactic used was distraction.” city Police Chief Dale Watson explained Friday, whereby the “suspects simply distracted the cashiers as the transactions were occurring and did not pay the amount due.”

In the surveillance image, both women look to be smiling or laughing while standing in a checkout line. However, the cases are no laughing matter for Food Lion given the hefty sum garnered through the crimes.

“The loss at this point is over $1,700,” the police chief added.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, or Crime Stoppers at 336-786-4000. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

More-sophisticated criminals engaging in such activity often come from out of town, which reduces the likelihood of a neighbor or acquaintance recognizing them from surveillance imagery.

The obtaining of property by false pretense is a felony.

If the value of goods obtained is less than $100,000, a Class H felony is involved under North Carolina law. This can subject the perpetrator to a minimum punishment of four months of unsupervised probation and a maximum of 39 months in active prison time, according to one online legal source consulted.

